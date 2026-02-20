Friday, February 20, 2026 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Google testing Gemini-powered Ask button on YouTube for TV users: Details

Google testing Gemini-powered Ask button on YouTube for TV users: Details

Google is piloting its Gemini-powered "Ask" button on YouTube for TV users, bringing conversational AI and voice-based video queries to select smart TV viewers

YouTube (Image: YouTube)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 10:54 AM IST

Google has announced that it is currently experimenting with a new “conversational AI” feature for its YouTube for TV users, introducing additional functionality for users who access the microphone option. The experiment introduces a conversational “Ask” option that appears beneath videos and works with the microphone on supported remotes. For now, the company says the test is limited to a small group of users.
 
The feature isn’t entirely new. It first rolled out to smartphone and desktop users in November last year, but TV viewers weren’t included at the time. Google is now extending the trial to bigger screens to see how it performs in a living room setting.
 

How Gemini-driven Ask feature on YouTube functions

According to YouTube, the goal is to make watching videos more interactive. Instead of pausing a video and searching elsewhere, viewers can ask questions about what they’re watching right on the same screen. Whether it’s clarifying a point, understanding a concept better, or finding related content, the tool is meant to respond without disrupting playback.

The system runs on Google’s Gemini AI models. It pulls information from YouTube as well as other online sources to generate answers that match the context of the video. The idea is to provide viewers with clearer explanations and explore related topics without needing to switch apps or devices.

How to use Gemini-driven Ask feature in YouTube

If the feature is available on your TV, you’ll see an “Ask” button below the video. Selecting it opens the AI panel. From there, you can pick one of the suggested questions or use the microphone button on your remote to ask something about the video.
 
Once you send your query, Gemini processes it in the background and displays a response on screen, allowing you to continue watching without interruption.

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 10:54 AM IST

