Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 03:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Microsoft unveils Surface Laptop 5G with Intel Core Ultra processor: Report

Microsoft unveils Surface Laptop 5G with Intel Core Ultra processor: Report

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5G features Intel Core Ultra Series 2 chips, AI-ready NPU, dynamic six-antenna 5G system, and SIM support. Available in August in the US, priced from $1,799.99

Copilot Plus Surface Laptop for Business

Copilot Plus Surface Laptop for Business

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft has introduced a new 5G-enabled variant of its Surface Laptop, targeted at business users. The Surface Laptop 5G is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra Series 2 processors and includes a neural processing unit (NPU) to enable AI acceleration and support for Microsoft’s Copilot Plus features.
 
Reported by The Verge, the device closely resembles the 13.8-inch Surface Laptop 7 but includes several internal updates, including 5G hardware and SIM support for improved mobility.

Surface Laptop 5G: Price and availability

  • Intel Core Ultra 5, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage
  • Starting price: $1,799.99
  • Intel Core Ultra 7, 32GB RAM, 1TB storage
  • Top-end variant: $2,699.99
  • Availability: From August
  • Colour: Surface Platinum Silver
 

Surface Laptop 5G: Details

The Surface Laptop 5G features a custom-built antenna system and design optimised for high-performance connectivity and portability.
 
Nancie Gaskill, general manager, Surface business, said:

Also Read

Windows 11 new update (Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft details on-device AI capabilities coming with Windows 11 update

Tech Wrap July 16

Tech Wrap July 16: Sonos Move 2, Cyberpunk 2077 on Macs, Acer Swift Lite 14

Acer Swift Lite 14 laptop

Acer Swift Lite 14, powered by Intel Core Ultra, launched at ₹62,999: Specs

Desktop Share with Copilot Vision

Microsoft Copilot Vision now reads entire screen, offer real-time guidance

OpenAI-Microsoft partnership

Is ChatGPT the new MS Office? OpenAI targets Excel, PowerPoint dominance

 
“At the heart of Surface Laptop 5G is a dynamic antenna system that continuously adapts to its environment.”
 
This six-antenna system adjusts based on how the laptop is being held or used, ensuring optimal connectivity. Unlike traditional laptops where antennas are hidden in the base, this system is integrated with a specially developed multi-layered laminate that allows radio signals to pass through without degrading performance.
 
The laptop supports both physical nano SIMs and eSIMs, giving users the flexibility to stay connected across networks while on the move. Microsoft has tested the 5G setup with over 100 operators across 50+ countries.
 
The device can also function as a 5G mobile hotspot, sharing its internet connection with nearby devices over Wi-Fi, making it suitable for travel and remote work.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5G: Specifications
  • Display: 13.8-inch touchscreen (same as Surface Laptop 7)
  • Processor (base): Intel Core Ultra 5
  • Processor (top): Intel Core Ultra 7
  • RAM: 16GB / 32GB
  • Storage: 256GB / 1TB
  • Connectivity: 5G with six-antenna system, nano SIM + eSIM
  • Colour: Surface Platinum Silver
  • Special features: AI-ready NPU, Copilot Plus integration, mobile hotspot capability

More From This Section

Google Play

Android, Play Store generated ₹4 trn revenue, 3.5 mn jobs in India in 2024

Apple iOS 26

Apple releases iOS 26 developer beta 4 with improved liquid glass interface

x, Twitter

X slashes subscription prices in India, Basic plan now at Rs 170 per month

BGMI

Krafton offers exclusive in-game rewards in BGMI with these redeem codes

Latest Pixel Drop

Google rolls out Pixel Drop with improved Gemini app experience: What's new

Topics : Microsoft Copilot Laptops Microsoft

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayParliament Monsoon Session LIVEIND vs ENG 4th Test LIVEEngland vs India 4th Test Toss UpdatesQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon