Microsoft unveils Surface Laptop 5G with Intel Core Ultra processor: Report

Microsoft has introduced a new 5G-enabled variant of its Surface Laptop, targeted at business users. The Surface Laptop 5G is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra Series 2 processors and includes a neural processing unit (NPU) to enable AI acceleration and support for Microsoft’s Copilot Plus features.
Reported by The Verge, the device closely resembles the 13.8-inch Surface Laptop 7 but includes several internal updates, including 5G hardware and SIM support for improved mobility.
Surface Laptop 5G: Price and availability
- Intel Core Ultra 5, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage
- Starting price: $1,799.99
- Intel Core Ultra 7, 32GB RAM, 1TB storage
- Top-end variant: $2,699.99
- Availability: From August
- Colour: Surface Platinum Silver
Surface Laptop 5G: Details
The Surface Laptop 5G features a custom-built antenna system and design optimised for high-performance connectivity and portability.
Nancie Gaskill, general manager, Surface business, said:
Also Read
“At the heart of Surface Laptop 5G is a dynamic antenna system that continuously adapts to its environment.”
This six-antenna system adjusts based on how the laptop is being held or used, ensuring optimal connectivity. Unlike traditional laptops where antennas are hidden in the base, this system is integrated with a specially developed multi-layered laminate that allows radio signals to pass through without degrading performance.
The laptop supports both physical nano SIMs and eSIMs, giving users the flexibility to stay connected across networks while on the move. Microsoft has tested the 5G setup with over 100 operators across 50+ countries.
The device can also function as a 5G mobile hotspot, sharing its internet connection with nearby devices over Wi-Fi, making it suitable for travel and remote work.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5G: Specifications
- Display: 13.8-inch touchscreen (same as Surface Laptop 7)
- Processor (base): Intel Core Ultra 5
- Processor (top): Intel Core Ultra 7
- RAM: 16GB / 32GB
- Storage: 256GB / 1TB
- Connectivity: 5G with six-antenna system, nano SIM + eSIM
- Colour: Surface Platinum Silver
- Special features: AI-ready NPU, Copilot Plus integration, mobile hotspot capability