Grand Theft Auto 6 arrives on November 19, but not for everyone: Details

Grand Theft Auto 6 has been confirmed to launch initially only for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S consoles, meaning PC players will have to wait longer to access the game. Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick, in an interview with Bloomberg, explained why the company has decided on a console-first launch strategy. According to Zelnick, console users remain the core audience for the franchise. For the uninitiated, Rockstar Games is the publisher of GTA 6, while Take-Two Interactive is Rockstar Games’ parent company.

Why GTA 6 will launch on consoles first

According to the report, Zelnick said the decision is driven by Rockstar’s focus on its core consumers, which the company identifies as console players. He noted that while PC can account for roughly 45-50 per cent of total sales for major titles, the initial launch is aimed at serving the primary audience first.

ALSO READ: Apple to pay $250mn to settle lawsuit over delayed AI-powered Siri: Report Zelnick said Rockstar Games typically starts with consoles because the company is judged on how well it serves its core consumers. “If their core consumer isn't there, if they're not served first and best, then they kind of don't hit their other consumers,” he reportedly said. He also clarified that Rockstar’s console-first approach is not linked to any exclusivity arrangement. Rockstar’s track record with PC releases The report highlighted that Rockstar has consistently followed a delayed PC release strategy for its major titles. For instance, Red Dead Redemption 2 launched on consoles in 2018 before arriving on PC a year later. GTA 5 followed a similar staggered rollout across platforms.

However, the timeline for PC releases has varied considerably. Some titles have reached PC within months, while others have taken significantly longer, indicating there is no fixed schedule for platform expansion. What this means for GTA 6 players While skipping a simultaneous PC launch could limit initial sales, the report noted that a delayed PC release may help extend the game’s lifecycle by generating renewed interest once it eventually launches on the platform. Zelnick indicated that the company remains comfortable with this strategy. GTA 6 is currently scheduled to release on November 19, 2026, for consoles. A PC version is expected later, potentially in 2027, although Rockstar Games and Take-Two have not officially confirmed a timeline.

ALSO READ: Over 35k users, 13k organisations hit in global phishing attack: Microsoft GTA 6 delay and what to expect Grand Theft Auto 6 was initially targeted for a fall 2025 release, a timeline Zelnick had earlier defended despite speculation around delays. Rockstar Games later shifted the launch to May 2026, stating that additional development time was needed to meet the quality standards expected by players. The title was delayed again later, with the studio opting to prioritise refinement and overall launch quality. The game is now scheduled to release on November 19, 2026. Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 will be set in Vice City, the studio’s reimagined version of Miami.