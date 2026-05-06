Apple to pay $250mn to settle lawsuit over delayed AI-powered Siri: Report

Apple has reportedly agreed to pay $250 million to settle a class action lawsuit in the US. According to a report by Engadget, the lawsuit alleged that Apple misled buyers of the iPhone 16 lineup and iPhone 15 Pro series by promoting an upgraded version of Siri alongside Apple Intelligence at WWDC 2024, despite the features not launching as promised. For the uninitiated, a class action lawsuit is filed on behalf of a group of people who claim to have been harmed in a similar way by the same entity.

What Apple promised

During WWDC 2024, Apple showcased an upgraded version of Siri that could:

Understand personal context from emails, messages and files

Interact with content visible on the screen

Perform actions within apps without requiring users to open them manually These features were presented before the launch of the iPhone 16 series, creating expectations that they would arrive through iOS 18 updates. However, the upgraded Siri capabilities did not arrive with any iOS 18 update and have also not appeared in iOS 26 updates so far. ALSO READ: Bard to Gemini and TPUs: Decoding Google's multi-pronged AI strategy Apple did release some Apple Intelligence features through 2024 and 2025, including text editing tools, image generation and ChatGPT integration. However, the more advanced Siri with contextual awareness remained unavailable.

According to the report, Apple did not publicly acknowledge the delay until March 2025, more than five months after the launch of the iPhone 16 lineup. The company later withdrew promotional advertisements that showcased the new Siri capabilities. Settlement details The proposed settlement is expected to offer compensation to users of the iPhone 15 Pro series and iPhone 16 series who expected the revamped Siri experience. However, the settlement reportedly does not require Apple to admit wrongdoing over promoting features that had not yet shipped. Revamped Siri may arrive with iOS 27 Apple is now expected to introduce the upgraded Siri later this year.

The company’s partnership with Google will allow Apple to use Gemini AI models to power future Apple Intelligence features, including a more personalised Siri. Google Cloud chief Thomas Kurian, speaking at Google Cloud Next 2026 on April 22, said Apple remains on track and that the revamped Siri is expected to arrive in 2026. ALSO READ: Mission Drishti: How GalaxEye is advancing earth observation with OptoSAR According to Bloomberg, iOS 27 may also introduce additional AI-driven features, including: A health assistant that analyses user data and offers wellness insights An AI-powered “answer engine” for more conversational responses across Safari, Spotlight and Siri