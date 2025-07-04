Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Veo 3 now available in India with a Gemini Pro subscription: Details

Google Veo 3 now available in India with a Gemini Pro subscription: Details

Veo 3, Google's latest AI video model with audio and dialogue support, is now live in India for Gemini AI Pro subscribers, offering 720p clip generation

Google Veo 3 in Canva
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 11:07 AM IST
Google has begun rolling out Veo 3, its advanced text-to-video generation model, to Gemini app ‘Pro’ subscribers globally, including users in India. The update was confirmed by Josh Woodward, VP of Google Labs and the Gemini app, who announced on X that the feature is now accessible to all Pro-tier users worldwide.
 
Initially, Veo 3 access was limited to subscribers of Google’s Ultra Plan and later expanded to Pro-tier in select regions. While India was not initially included in the supported regions, some users had already started seeing the Veo 3 option appear in their Gemini app—hinting at a possible expansion. Google has now officially confirmed its availability in the country.

Subscription required for Veo 3

Veo 3 was originally launched for AI Ultra subscribers; now, it is also available with AI Pro subscription (which costs Rs 1,950 per month) through a lighter version called “Veo 3 Fast.”
 
This version continues to produce eight-second videos at 720p resolution, but thanks to backend optimisations, it delivers results twice as fast. Pro users can generate up to three Veo 3 Fast videos per day, after which access reverts to the previous Veo 2 model.
 
Google’s AI Ultra subscription is now also available in India, priced at Rs 24,500 per month. 

Google Veo 3 in Gemini app: How to generate videos

  • Open the Gemini mobile app on your smartphone.
  • Ensure you have an active Google AI Pro or Ultra subscription.
  • In the text box, type a prompt describing the video you want to generate.
  • Below the text box, tap More > Video > Submit.
Videos generated using Veo 3 in the Gemini app are eight seconds long and include audio. To download the video, simply tap on the video and then select Download. 

Google Veo 3: What is new?

Unveiled at Google’s I/O event last month, Veo 3 is the company’s most advanced video generation model yet. Unlike earlier versions, it can produce not just lifelike visuals from written prompts, but also synchronised audio—ranging from ambient background sounds to spoken dialogue.
 
According to Google blog post: “Veo 3 excels from text and image prompting to real-world physics and accurate lip syncing. It’s great at understanding; you can tell a short story in your prompt, and the model gives you back a clip that brings it to life.”
 
Veo 3 also powers Flow, Google’s AI filmmaking platform, which enables paid users to generate 1080p resolution videos, leverage advanced camera controls, extend existing footage, and more.

Topics :GoogleGemini AIAI Models

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

