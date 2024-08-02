Honor Magic 6 Pro launched in India at Rs 89,999: Check specs, availability

Chinese smartphone brand Honor’s India importer HTech on August 2 launched the Magic 6 Pro smartphone in the country. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip, the premium flagship smartphone is based on MagicOS 8.0, powered by Android 14, that comes packed with several artificial intelligence features and tools for content generation, image editing and enhancements, and text summarisation. Offered in 12GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage configuration at Rs 89,999, the Honor Magic 6 Pro will be available on e-commerce platform Amazon India and at select retail stores from August 15.

Honor Magic 6 Pro: Details

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the Honor Magic 6 Pro smartphone boasts built-in AI capabilities leveraging its large language model MagicLM. Some of the AI features that will be available out-of-the-box include “Magic Ring” for enhanced connectivity, “Magic Capsule” for improved interaction with on-display content, and “AI Call Privacy 3.0” for user call privacy.

AI features also extend to imaging experience. Honor said the imaging system on the Magic 6 pro boasts AI-advanced motion-sensing capabilities that capture fast-paced action with accuracy and detail. Moreover, Honor said that the smartphone features an upgraded AI capture algorithm, dubbed AI Motion Sensing Capture, that predicts and captures decisive moments in ultra-high definition.

Honor Magic 6 Pro: Specifications