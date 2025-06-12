OnePlus 13s goes on sale with introductory offers: Check price, offers

OnePlus 13s is available on the company’s website, OnePlus Store app, and e-commerce platform Amazon. Offline, the smartphone will be available at OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and others.

Other benefits include lifetime display warranty for green line issues, 180-day Phone Replacement plan for customers purchasing the smartphone before July 1, and more.

As for the introductory offer, customers can avail a bank discount of Rs 5,000 on SBI credit cards. OnePlus also said that existing OnePlus and select other smartphone users can receive an exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000 on trade-in. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans up to 15 months. Additionally, customers can purchase the OnePlus 13s by paying 65 per cent of its price with 24-months of no-interest EMI.

OnePlus 13s: Details

The OnePlus 13s sports a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2640x1216 and a dynamic refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

For the camera optics, the phone features a dual rear camera set-up featuring a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50MP 2x telephoto lens. At the front, it has a 32MP camera for selfies, video calls, and more. The device packs a 5,850mAh battery which supports 80W wired charging.

The OnePlus 13s introduces OnePlus AI with a new “Plus Key” that replaces the Alert Slider, offering quick access to AI-powered features like AI Plus Mind, a tool designed to analyse and save on-screen content, even creating contextual actions like setting calendar events from images or posters.