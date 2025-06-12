WWDC25: Apple iOS 26 update brings stricter child safety features, more

Apple has announced a set of new features aimed at enhancing child safety and parental control across its ecosystem, to be released later this year with iOS 26 , iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, watchOS 26, visionOS 26, and tvOS 26. These additions expand on existing controls such as Screen Time and App Store age restrictions, with a focus on simplifying child account management and offering more nuanced safeguards for younger users.

Apple child safety and parental controls: What is new

Simplified child account setup and management

Child Accounts, which Apple requires for users under 13, will become easier to set up. If parents do not complete the process immediately, devices will still apply default child-safety settings to ensure basic protections from the outset. A new option will also allow parents to verify and correct the age information associated with their child’s account. For those under 13, accounts must be linked to a Family Sharing group, enabling access to built-in parental controls.

New age range sharing feature for apps A new privacy-focused feature will allow parents to share a child's age range with third-party apps, without disclosing exact birth dates. Developers can request this information through a new API to deliver age-appropriate content, while parents can control how and when age range data is shared—either always, on a per-request basis, or not at all. Children cannot modify this setting unless explicitly allowed through Content and Privacy Restrictions. Default protections for teenagers Teens aged 13 to 17 will now benefit from automatic content filters and communication safety settings, regardless of whether their Apple ID is set up as a Child Account. These protections build on new, more granular App Store age categories—13 plus, 16 plus, and 18 plus—which are expected to roll out by the end of the year. This expanded rating system aims to help both users and developers better understand the age suitability of apps.

Stricter communication controls Apple’s communication limits feature is also being expanded. Children will now need parental approval to initiate contact with new phone numbers. Using the new PermissionKit framework for developers, similar approvals will apply within third-party apps, allowing parents to control interactions such as friend requests or chat invitations. Additional updates across the ecosystem Other changes include more transparent App Store labelling for apps that contain user-generated content, messaging tools, or advertising. If an app’s age rating exceeds the restrictions set by parents, it will be hidden in various parts of the App Store, including the Today and Games tabs.

Parents will also have more flexibility when using Ask to Buy. They can now allow exceptions for apps above the set age rating and revoke access at any time via Screen Time. Communication Safety is being extended to detect nudity in FaceTime video calls and blur such content in shared photo albums. Existing tools and developer resources Apple's new features complement a range of existing tools designed to protect children's digital safety while preserving user privacy. These include content restrictions, app approval workflows, Find My integration, and privacy protections in advertising.