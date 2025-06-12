Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus likely to launch Nord 5, Nord CE 5 next month: Expected specs, more

OnePlus likely to launch Nord 5, Nord CE 5 next month: Expected specs, more

Reportedly, the OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 are expected to launch on July 8 with MediaTek Dimensity chips and battery capacity over 7,000mAh

OnePlus Nord 4
OnePlus Nord 4
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 1:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch two new models in the Nord 5 series, the OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE 5 on July 8. According to a report by Mint, specification details of the anticipated smartphones have surfaced online suggesting an imminent launch. The OnePlus Nord 5 smartphone is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400e whereas the Nord CE 5 may be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset.
 
Although the company has not yet officially confirmed the devices or their release timeline. Here is what you can expect from the smartphones:

OnePlus Nord 5: What to expect

According to the report, The Nord 5 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset. The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.74-inches display, similar to the Nord 4. The device is expected to feature a flat OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may shift to a glass back and plastic frame.
An in-display fingerprint sensor is likely to be included.
 
The smartphone is expected to pack a 7,000mAh battery with support of a 100W charging.
 
For imaging, the Nord 5 is likely to have a dual rear camera set-up, featuring a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. At the front, there may be a 16MP camera sensor. 

OnePlus Nord CE 5: What to expect

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset coupled with an 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone may sport a 6.7-inch flat OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
 
For the camera optics, the Nord CE 5 is expected to feature similar configuration as of Nord 5, featuring a 50MP primary sensor coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 16MP selfie shooter.
 
The Nord CE 5 may pack a slightly bigger battery than the Nord 5 with a 7,100mAh battery with an 80W charging support.

OnePlus Nord 5: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.74-inch OLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset
  • Rear Camera: 50MP (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 7,000mAh
  • Charging: 100W wired charging

OnePlus Nord CE 5: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch OLED, Full HD+, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 7,100mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired charging

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Apple Maps in iOS 26 brings design overhaul and personalised navigation

Apple's 'haptic trailer' for F1 The Movie offers force feedback on iPhones

India's digital infrastructure development 'game-changer': Databricks CEO

Soon, WhatsApp will offer AI-powered summaries of unread messages: Details

Meta brings AI video editing feature to Meta AI, Edits app: What's new

Topics :OnePlusOnePlus in Indiasmartphone industry

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story