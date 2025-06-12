OnePlus likely to launch Nord 5, Nord CE 5 next month: Expected specs, more

OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch two new models in the Nord 5 series, the OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE 5 on July 8. According to a report by Mint, specification details of the anticipated smartphones have surfaced online suggesting an imminent launch. The OnePlus Nord 5 smartphone is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400e whereas the Nord CE 5 may be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset.

Although the company has not yet officially confirmed the devices or their release timeline. Here is what you can expect from the smartphones:

OnePlus Nord 5: What to expect

According to the report, The Nord 5 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset. The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.74-inches display, similar to the Nord 4. The device is expected to feature a flat OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may shift to a glass back and plastic frame.

An in-display fingerprint sensor is likely to be included. The smartphone is expected to pack a 7,000mAh battery with support of a 100W charging. ALSO READ: Soon, WhatsApp will offer AI-powered summaries of unread messages: Details For imaging, the Nord 5 is likely to have a dual rear camera set-up, featuring a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. At the front, there may be a 16MP camera sensor. OnePlus Nord CE 5: What to expect The OnePlus Nord CE 5 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset coupled with an 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone may sport a 6.7-inch flat OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.