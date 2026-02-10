India AI Impact Summit: Govt migrates BHASHINI to Indian cloud platform

India-based cloud service provider Yotta Data Services and the Digital India BHASHINI Division have moved BHASHINI’s language AI platform from a global hyperscaler to an Indian cloud setup, shifting the system to Yotta’s Government Community Cloud and Shakti Cloud. With the move, BHASHINI is now operating entirely on Indian cloud and GPU infrastructure, keeping its datasets, models and user interactions within the country’s jurisdiction.

The migration was showcased at a pre-summit event ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 and draws on a recent deployment during the Maha Kumbh 2025, where BHASHINI’s services were used to provide translation and voice-based assistance in more than 11 Indian languages. According to the press release, the platform handled real-time requests at population scale during the event, including through a multilingual assistant built for visitors.

BHASHINI migration to India-based cloud: Details According to the details shared, the migration was carried out over a two-to-three-month period and covered BHASHINI’s full AI stack, including multilingual datasets, models, APIs, containerised services, orchestration pipelines, databases and storage. The new setup runs on Yotta’s Shakti Cloud, which uses Nvidia H100 GPUs, and is built using open-source and cloud-agnostic components. ALSO READ: India previews AI stack progress ahead of AI Impact Summit 2026: Details As per the release, the transition involved moving more than 200 terabytes of data and over 3.5 billion files, with no data loss reported during the process. They also said the platform has been designed as a modular and reusable framework that can be adopted across ministries, public sector units and large national programmes.

Amitabh Nag, CEO of the Digital India BHASHINI Division, said, “The move to Yotta’s sovereign AI cloud gives BHASHINI greater control, resilience, and scalability as it continues to serve India’s linguistic diversity. This transformation strengthens our ability to deliver inclusive, real-time multilingual services and marks a major step forward for Digital Public Infrastructure in AI. It will also serve as a blueprint for future deployments as we transition to a fully sovereign stack.” ALSO READ: Qualcomm's 2nm tape-out adds momentum to India's semiconductor mission For Yotta, the project is being presented as a proof point for running large AI workloads on Indian cloud infrastructure. Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, Managing Director and CEO, Yotta Data Services, said, “This transition highlights that hyperscale, mission-critical AI platforms can be built and operated entirely on sovereign infrastructure, without compromise. The project validates India’s ability to run advanced AI workloads on open, interoperable architectures and reflects Yotta’s capability to build and operate digital infrastructure at national scale.”