India seeks a seat at the AI high table as leaders converge on Delhi

Explaining the government’s AI strategy, Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Sovereign AI is India’s national goal. Given the size of our country, we need to be competitive across all five layers of the AI stack — applications, models, chipsets, infrastructure, and energy.”

India faces competition. South Korea, the UK, France, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are all racing to build their own sovereign AI capabilities. Still, several factors tilt in India’s favour. It is among the world’s largest consumers of AI, making it a priority market for global players. ChatGPT lists India as its second-largest market by downloads, after the US. Perplexity, according to reports, has identified India as its fastest-growing and largest market in 2025. For Anthropic, India is the second-largest market for Claude usage, again behind the US.