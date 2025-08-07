Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 10:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BGMI drops August 7 redeem codes: How to win PP-19 Bizon Swanky skin

A new set of BGMI redeem codes was released on August 7, letting players have an opportunity to win the PP-19 Bizon Swanky Gadget skin. Each individual code can only be utilised by ten players

Krafton India has rolled out the twelfth batch of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), bringing the total number of active codes to 600. Each batch includes fifty unique codes that unlock exclusive in-game items like character skins, weapon designs, and upgrade materials. This round’s highlights include the Secret Legacy Backpack, which can be claimed using one of the new codes.
 
Players can redeem their rewards by heading to the official BGMI redemption site. All codes will remain valid until September 12, 2025. Krafton has also cautioned users that any codes obtained or entered through third-party platforms will be considered invalid.
 

BGMI official redeem codes released on August 7:

  • DTZBZPJXJ5HKNX3N
  • DTZCZ8JWQGFVVJQU
  • DTZDZTA6WWSSVBN7
  • DTZEZ9B8H8MWMNQT
  • DTZFZUTET4KG7JQP
  • DTZGZ6MVD5N4TU6C
  • DTZHZFRW8FJAA9RX
  • DTZIZU3N3PT6FC4Q
  • DTZJZUV7WTMTD3TW
  • DTZKZJQ8KQBQABJG
  • DTZLZHXQF3EF9KXK
  • DTZMZQQAGPEWR53K
  • DTZNZTFN5HURVBX8
  • DTZOZSHQDPU5FP3R
  • DTZPZR8EHCVK6EAS
  • DTZQZB4M3WFJRUJN
  • DTZRZMAKNRNACXR5
  • DTZVZUGA7PBVTPS7
  • DTZTZDMVAJU8XKVA
  • DTZUZB39EDAC93B8
  • DTZBAZXTWB4WJPCA
  • DTZBBZ4XMGGXKQK4
  • DTZBCZR5FT4BDN9N
  • DTZBDZF4NJ39VQCV
  • DTZBEZ4CD35QGEUA
  • DTZBFZTXCG5DAMH3
  • DTZBGZPPMDWVF76G
  • DTZBHZPDKJXV5TA5
  • DTZBIZMFUS3VA54B
  • DTZBJZHQS3A44XBV
  • DTZBKZQTJVQNXTUM
  • DTZBLZBTE3GXMQ76
  • DTZBMZW9R9TRSAXP
  • DTZBNZGX6HVTUDHJ
  • DTZBOZ3FMCMD76JG
  • DTZBPZJM7M9D9GK7
  • DTZBQZD4VABKP4JF
  • DTZBRZ6P3XE58C7U
  • DTZBVZ9MC4A49J7E
  • DTZBTZBR38FHJ4T7
  • DTZBUZ5CV56SG64X
  • DTZCAZAEX5DDM7FQ
  • DTZCBZMSCRDDGQBJ
  • DTZCCZUJE64C7C5G
  • DTZCDZSXQ7UXA9XK
  • DTZCEZG4GTQJ3FVT
  • DTZCFZBGTTEUWWMD
  • DTZCGZK85T4XCS3S
  • DTZCHZRUUS4UCSHU
  • DTZCIZGMGEXTTBCB

How to redeem BGMI official codes

Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
  • Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
  • Type in your in-game character ID.
  • Enter the correct redemption code.
  • Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully’ will appear.
  • Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules

  • Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
  • Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
  • If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
  • Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
  • Guest accounts are not eligible to redeem codes.
  • Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

