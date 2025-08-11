Monday, August 11, 2025 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple Intelligence on iPhone to get OpenAI's GPT-5 model access with iOS 26

Apple Intelligence on iPhone to get OpenAI's GPT-5 model access with iOS 26

Reportedly, Apple is bringing OpenAI's latest GPT-5 model to its AI suite later this year with iOS 26, iPadOS 26 and macOS Tahoe 26 update

Apple Intelligence wit OpenAI's GPT-5 model

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple Intelligence on iPhones, iPads, and Macs will soon integrate OpenAI’s latest GPT-5 AI model. In a statement to 9To5Mac, Apple confirmed that GPT-5 will be coming to Apple Intelligence with iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe 26. At present, Apple Intelligence relies on OpenAI’s GPT-4o model, according to the report.
 
Apple’s newest operating systems — including iOS 26 for iPhones — are already available to select users through public and developer betas for testing. However, GPT-5 integration is not yet active within Apple Intelligence. It is expected that the AI suite will gain access to OpenAI’s latest model with the stable release scheduled for later this year.
 
Apple Intelligence currently leverages ChatGPT for several functions:

  • Use Siri to access ChatGPT: Siri can draw on ChatGPT for certain requests, including answering questions about photos and documents.
  • Use ChatGPT with Writing Tools: ChatGPT can generate text or images from a simple description.
  • Use ChatGPT with visual intelligence: Through Camera Control, visual intelligence can help quickly identify and learn more about surrounding places and objects.
These capabilities currently run on the GPT-4o model and are expected to transition fully to GPT-5 once iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe 26 roll out. Apple is also set to bring ChatGPT-powered image generation to its Image Playground app with the upcoming software releases.

OpenAI GPT-5: What is new

OpenAI has described GPT-5 as its most advanced “AI system” yet, delivering state-of-the-art performance in coding, mathematics, writing, health, visual recognition, and more. The model is designed to better interpret context and adjust its response style accordingly — delivering quick answers when possible or taking extra time for more detailed, thoughtful replies when needed.
This unified architecture incorporates a deeper reasoning engine — known as GPT-5 Thinking — along with a real-time router that determines whether to give a fast or in-depth response based on the flow of the conversation.
 
According to OpenAI, GPT-5 not only surpasses previous versions in benchmark tests but also performs better with real-world prompts. It is said to follow instructions more accurately and reduce hallucinations compared to earlier models.
 

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

