iPadOS 26: Check release date, eligible iPad models, features, and more

iPadOS 26 will begin rolling out to supported iPad models starting September 15. First unveiled during Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, the update has since undergone testing through both developer and public beta versions. The final release will be available as a free software update for all compatible iPads. Here's a complete overview of iPadOS 26.
iPadOS 26: Rollout timeline
- Date: September 15, 2025, as a free software release to eligible iPads
iPadOS 26: Eligible models
iPad Pro
- iPad Pro (M4)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)
iPad Air
- iPad Air (M3)
- iPad Air (M2)
- iPad Air (3rd generation, and later)
iPad
- iPad (A16)
- iPad (11th gen)
- iPad (10th gen)
- iPad (9th gen)
- iPad (8th gen)
iPad Mini
- iPad Mini (A17 Pro)
- iPad Mini (5th generation, and later)
iPadOS 26: What’s new
User interface and productivity features
- New windowing system: Freely resize, reposition, and multitask with app windows; integrates with Stage Manager for grouped workflows.
- Menu bar: macOS-like bar for quick access to in-app commands and integrated search.
- Preview app: View, edit, and annotate PDFs/images; Apple Pencil support and AutoFill for forms.
- Files app upgrade: Resizable columns, collapsible folders, custom folder icons/colors/emojis, Dock support, and default app settings.
- Background tasks: Run heavy processes like video exports in the background, tracked via Live Activities.
Apple Intelligence features
- Intelligent shortcuts: Automate tasks like summarising text, generating images, and comparing lecture notes.
- Live translation: Now works across Phone, FaceTime, and Messages.
- Genmoji: Create custom emojis by blending text descriptions with standard emojis.
- Image Playground: Gains new ChatGPT-powered visual styles.
Creator tools, new app
- Creator tools: Per-app microphone selection, voice isolation for cleaner audio, and local capture for conferencing.
- Journal app: iPhone’s journaling app now available on iPads.