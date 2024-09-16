iPhone 16 series ships without Apple sticker, no cable with AirPods: Report

Apple is shipping the retail units of the iPhone 16 series without its stickers. According to a recent communication to Apple Store teams, as reported by 9to5Mac, the iPhone 16 packaging will no longer feature the sticker. Buyers purchasing the iPhone 16 in-store can request an Apple sticker if desired, but those ordering online for home delivery will not receive one. Additionally, third-party retailers and carrier partners will not have Apple stickers available.

The updated iPhone 16 retail box will now contain only the phone, documentation, a SIM ejector pin (in India), and a braided USB-C to USB-C cable. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This move is part of Apple's broader environmental strategy and commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models packaging will be entirely fibre-based, aligning with Apple's goal to eliminate all plastic from its packaging by next year.

This change follows a similar approach taken with the Apple Vision Pro, which launched in February without Apple stickers, and the new M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air, which also lacked the stickers. The iPhone 11 was the last model to include two Apple stickers, a 5W power adapter, a USB cable, and EarPods. After Apple began omitting chargers from its iPhones, other smartphone manufacturers followed suit, though some still include chargers in their packaging.

It has been reported that the AirPods 4 series will ship without charging cables. This change follows Apple's recent trend of omitting accessories from its product packaging to reduce environmental impact.

The iPhone 16 series is currently available for pre-order in India, with official availability commencing on September 20. Similarly, the AirPods 4 are also available for pre-order, with their availability set to begin on September 20.