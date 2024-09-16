Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / iPhone 16 series ships without Apple sticker, no cable with AirPods: Report

iPhone 16 series ships without Apple sticker, no cable with AirPods: Report

The updated iPhone 16 retail box will now contain only the phone, documentation, a SIM ejector pin (in India), and a braided USB-C to USB-C cable

iPhone 16
iPhone 16
Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 2:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apple is shipping the retail units of the iPhone 16 series without its stickers. According to a recent communication to Apple Store teams, as reported by 9to5Mac, the iPhone 16 packaging will no longer feature the sticker. Buyers purchasing the iPhone 16 in-store can request an Apple sticker if desired, but those ordering online for home delivery will not receive one. Additionally, third-party retailers and carrier partners will not have Apple stickers available.

The updated iPhone 16 retail box will now contain only the phone, documentation, a SIM ejector pin (in India), and a braided USB-C to USB-C cable.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This move is part of Apple's broader environmental strategy and commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models packaging will be entirely fibre-based, aligning with Apple's goal to eliminate all plastic from its packaging by next year.

This change follows a similar approach taken with the Apple Vision Pro, which launched in February without Apple stickers, and the new M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air, which also lacked the stickers. The iPhone 11 was the last model to include two Apple stickers, a 5W power adapter, a USB cable, and EarPods. After Apple began omitting chargers from its iPhones, other smartphone manufacturers followed suit, though some still include chargers in their packaging.

It has been reported that the AirPods 4 series will ship without charging cables. This change follows Apple's recent trend of omitting accessories from its product packaging to reduce environmental impact.

More From This Section

Meta to enable Instagram comments to be shared directly to Threads: Report

More Android smartphones to get 'Circle to Search' feature soon: Report

Inside Elon Musk's mushrooming security apparatus in Tesla factories

Premium

How technology is helping D2C brands hitch ride on quick commerce

Premium

Tech challenge in India's smaller cities: Training key to talent retention

The iPhone 16 series is currently available for pre-order in India, with official availability commencing on September 20. Similarly, the AirPods 4 are also available for pre-order, with their availability set to begin on September 20.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Apple mulls switching from aluminium to plastic case for next-gen Watch SE

Apple faces lower than expected demand for iPhone 16 series: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple confirms 8GB RAM in iPhone 16, 16 Plus for Apple Intelligence, gaming

iOS 18 rollout begins today: Eligible iPhones, installation guide, and more

iPhone 16 series now available for pre-order in India, sale begins Sept 20

Topics :Apple iPhoneApple AirPodsTechnology

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story