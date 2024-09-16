Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple mulls switching from aluminium to plastic case for next-gen Watch SE

Apple mulls switching from aluminium to plastic case for next-gen Watch SE

The move to a plastic casing could allow Apple to offer a more cost-effective Watch SE with advanced features and a potentially more attractive price point

Apple watch, smartwatch, Apple watches

Photo: Bloomberg

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple is reportedly considering a switch to a rigid plastic casing for the next-generation Apple Watch SE, which could be launched next year. This development follows Apple's experimentation with plastic, which was not included in recent announcements.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the shift to a plastic casing is "increasingly likely." Gurman also mentioned that this change could offer a broader range of colours, potentially making the device more appealing to children. The Apple Watch SE, currently in development, is facing challenges related to the plastic switch, which is delaying its launch.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
The Apple Watch SE is expected to feature an upgraded processor, possibly the S9 chip from the Apple Watch Series 9 or the forthcoming S10 chip anticipated for the next-generation Apple Watch Series 10.

Switching from an aluminium to a plastic casing could significantly reduce manufacturing costs. This reduction might enable Apple to enhance the Apple Watch SE’s functionality and features, such as introducing an always-on display and improved electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring. Additionally, a lower production cost could lead to a more affordable price for consumers while retaining a competitive feature set.

Overall, the move to a plastic casing could allow Apple to offer a more cost-effective Apple Watch SE with advanced features and possibly a more attractive price point, broadening its appeal to a wider audience.

More From This Section

Threads

Meta to enable Instagram comments to be shared directly to Threads: Report

Circle to Search

More Android smartphones to get 'Circle to Search' feature soon: Report

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Inside Elon Musk's mushrooming security apparatus in Tesla factories

PremiumAs quick commerce gains ground, emerging direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands are betting big on digital channels to drive growth.

How technology is helping D2C brands hitch ride on quick commerce

PremiumIT sector, IT companies, Deals

Tech challenge in India's smaller cities: Training key to talent retention

For context, Apple switched to Titanium casing from Stainless Steel for the Watch Series 10, which is also offered in aluminium casing option. The Apple Watch Series 10 comes with larger 42mm and 46mm options, featuring a wide-angle OLED display with a wider aspect ratio than its predecessor. According to Apple, the new chassis design of the Watch Series 10 is 9.7mm thick, making it 10 per cent thinner than the Apple Watch Series 9.


Also Read

iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Plus

Apple faces lower than expected demand for iPhone 16 series: Ming-Chi Kuo

iPhone 16

Apple confirms 8GB RAM in iPhone 16, 16 Plus for Apple Intelligence, gaming

iOS 18

iOS 18 rollout begins today: Eligible iPhones, installation guide, and more

iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 series now available for pre-order in India, sale begins Sept 20

Tech Wrap September 13

Tech wrap Sep 13: iPhone 16 series pre-order, OpenAI o1-series models, more

Topics : Apple Apple Watch Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Buy & Sell Stock on Sep 16Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEEid Milad-Un-Nabi WishesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon