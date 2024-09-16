Apple mulls switching from aluminium to plastic case for next-gen Watch SE

Apple is reportedly considering a switch to a rigid plastic casing for the next-generation Apple Watch SE, which could be launched next year. This development follows Apple's experimentation with plastic, which was not included in recent announcements.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, citing Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the shift to a plastic casing is "increasingly likely." Gurman also mentioned that this change could offer a broader range of colours, potentially making the device more appealing to children. The Apple Watch SE, currently in development, is facing challenges related to the plastic switch, which is delaying its launch.

The Apple Watch SE is expected to feature an upgraded processor, possibly the S9 chip from the Apple Watch Series 9 or the forthcoming S10 chip anticipated for the next-generation Apple Watch Series 10.

Switching from an aluminium to a plastic casing could significantly reduce manufacturing costs. This reduction might enable Apple to enhance the Apple Watch SE’s functionality and features, such as introducing an always-on display and improved electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring. Additionally, a lower production cost could lead to a more affordable price for consumers while retaining a competitive feature set.

Overall, the move to a plastic casing could allow Apple to offer a more cost-effective Apple Watch SE with advanced features and possibly a more attractive price point, broadening its appeal to a wider audience.

For context, Apple switched to Titanium casing from Stainless Steel for the Watch Series 10, which is also offered in aluminium casing option. The Apple Watch Series 10 comes with larger 42mm and 46mm options, featuring a wide-angle OLED display with a wider aspect ratio than its predecessor. According to Apple, the new chassis design of the Watch Series 10 is 9.7mm thick, making it 10 per cent thinner than the Apple Watch Series 9.