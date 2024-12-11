iQOO 13, powered by Qualcomm SD 8 Elite, goes on sale: Check offers, specs

The latest flagship smartphone from Chinese brand iQOO, the iQOO 13, is now available in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite System-on-Chip (SoC), the smartphone is tailored for performance and gaming. It offers features like graphics upscaling and frame rate interpolation to enhance the gaming experience. Additionally, it includes the "Monster Halo," a lighting effect around the rear camera module that also functions as a notification indicator.

iQOO 13: Price and variants

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 54,999

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 59,999

Colours: Legend Edition (White), Nardo Grey

iQOO 13: Availability and introductory offers

The iQOO 13 is available on the iQOO e-store, Amazon, and Vivo exclusive stores.

Introductory offers include:

Bank discount of Rs 3,000 on HDFC and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards.

Trade-in deals with exchange bonuses:

Rs 3,000 for non-Vivo/iQOO smartphones.

Rs 5,000 for Vivo and iQOO smartphones.

No-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans for up to nine months.

iQOO 13: Specifications