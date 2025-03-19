Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 11:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Realme P3 Ultra to be launched on March 19: Where to watch, what to expect

Realme P3 Ultra to be launched on March 19: Where to watch, what to expect

Ahead of the launch, Realme has revealed key details about the P3 series, including pricing and availability details of the base P3 5G smartphone

Realme P3 Ultra 5G

Realme P3 Ultra 5G

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone brand Realme is set to launch its new P3 series smartphones today. The Realme P3 5G and Realme P3 Ultra 5G will join the existing P3 Pro and P3x in the line-up. The launch event will begin at 12 PM in India and will be livestreamed on Realme India's official YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can watch the event through the embedded video at the end of this article.
 
Ahead of the launch, Realme has revealed key details about the P3 series, including chipset, display, and battery specifications. Additionally, the company has already disclosed the pricing and availability of the base Realme P3 5G model.
 
 
Realme P3 Ultra 5G: Details
 
Realme has confirmed that the P3 Ultra 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The company has partnered with Krafton, the developer of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), to optimise the smartphone's performance for gaming. Notably, it will include bypass charging, allowing users to game while charging without overheating.  ALSO READ | Google Pixel 9a: Here's what to expect from upcoming Apple iPhone 16e rival
 
Realme has also revealed that the smartphone will feature a 1.5K resolution quad-curved display with a touch sampling rate up to 2500Hz. For imaging, the P3 Ultra will get a 50MP (Sony IMX896) primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide camera at the back. The phone will come equipped with a 6000mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging.

Also Read

Realme P3 Ultra 5G

Realme P3 Ultra, P3 5G smartphone launch on March 19: What to expect

Realme P3 ultra

Realme P3 Ultra and P3 phones to debut on Mar 19, set to be India-exclusive

Tech Wrap March 7

Tech wrap March 7: Foldable iPhone, GTA 6 release, Realme P3 Ultra, more

Realme P3 ultra

Realme P3 'Ultra' smartphone launching soon in India: Check expected specs

Tech Wrap February 18

Tech wrap Feb 18: JioTele OS launched, Apple iPhone SE 4, Realme P3 series

 
Realme P3 Ultra 5G: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution
  • Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra
  • RAM: Up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM
  • Storage: Up to 256GB UFS 3.1
  • Rear cameras: 50MP (Sony IMX896) primary with OIS + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh, 80W AI Bypass charging
  • Operating system: Android 15-based Realme UI 6
Realme P3 5G: Details
 
Realme has revealed the pricing details for the P3 5G smartphone:
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 16,999
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 17,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 19,999
The Realme P3 5G will be available on the company's website in an early bird sale at 6 PM today. Customers can avail an introductory bank discount of Rs 2,000 on select cards.  ALSO READ | OnePlus might be working on another foldable smartphone, incoming 'Pagani'?
 
The P3 5G is the first smartphone in India to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset. Like the Ultra variant, it comes with a 6000mAh battery. It features an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. Additionally, the device will come with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.
 
Realme P3 series: Launch livestream
 

More From This Section

Google Pixel 9a Source: Android Headlines

Google Pixel 9a: Here's what to expect from upcoming Apple iPhone 16e rival

IL Foglio

AI makes history: Italy's Il Foglio publishes first fully AI-generated newspaper

Tech Wrap March 18

Tech wrap March 18: Samsung One UI 7, iOS 18.4 beta 4, Lenovo Idea Tab Pro

OnePlus Open, OnePlus Open Sale, OnePlus Open Price in India, OnePlus Open sale details, OnePlus Open unboxing, OnePlus Open specification, OnePlus Fold, OnePlus foldable, OnePlus Open Price, OnePlus Open offers

OnePlus might be working on another foldable smartphone, incoming 'Pagani'?

Microsoft Copilot Pro, Copilot for Microsoft 365

Now, Copilot on PC can send texts, manage alarms on linked Android phones

Topics : Realme Realme India Chinese smartphone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGoogle Pixel 9aIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon