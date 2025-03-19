Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Gadgets / OPPO A5 Pro rugged 4G smartphone launched: Check specs, features, and more

OPPO A5 Pro rugged 4G smartphone launched: Check specs, features, and more

OPPO A5 Pro 4G is claimed to survive immersion to 1.5 meters for up to 30 Minutes, water jets, hot water up to 80-degree Celsius, and more

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

OPPO has introduced the A5 Pro 4G, a new member to its rugged smartphone lineup. The OPPO A5 Pro 4G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 1. The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display of a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is IP69 rated for dust and water resistance. OPPO claims that the device is capable of surviving water immersion to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes, water jets, hot water up to 80-degree Celsius, and more. Additionally, the military-grade shock resistance is further claimed by the Chinese brand to strengthen the smartphone for rough handling. The smartphone is currently limited to Indonesia.
 
 
OPPO A5 Pro 4G: Price and availability
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: IDR 30,99,000 (approx. Rs 16,300)
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: IDR 34,99,000 (approx. Rs 18,400)
  • Colour: Olive green, Mocha brown
OPPO A5 Pro 4G: Details
 
The OPPO A5 Pro 4G features a 6.67-inch HD+ (720 x 1,604 pixels) LCD display of a 90Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. OPPO highlights its Any Glove touch support, which uses a proprietary multi-touch algorithm to ensure touch responsiveness even when wearing gloves.  ALSO READ | Realme P3 Ultra to be launched on March 19: Where to watch, what to expect
 
The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 1, paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. It operates on ColorOS 15, based on Android 15.

For photography, the OPPO A5 Pro 4G is equipped with a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor on the rear, while the front houses an 8MP camera sensor. The phone also features dual stereo speakers and includes enhancements like AI GameBoost, AI LinkBoost, and a dedicated Outdoor Mode for improved performance.
 
OPPO said that the A5 Pro 4G comes equipped with AILink Boost, designed to enhance signal strength even in crowded places like train stations, arenas, or malls, as well as in weak-signal areas such as the countryside and deserts.
 
Powering the device is a 5,800mAh battery with support for 45W wired SuperVOOC charging. For security, it features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset is built to be durable, boasting military-grade MIL-STD 810H shock resistance and IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, GNSS, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. 
  OPPO A5 Pro 4G: Specifications
  • Display: 6.67-inch HD+ (720 x 1,604 pixels) LCD, 90Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 1
  • RAM & Storage: 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, up to 256GB UFS 2.1 storage
  • Operating System: ColorOS 15 based on Android 15
  • Rear Cameras: 50MP (primary) + 2MP (depth)
  • Front Camera: 8MP
  • Audio: Dual stereo speakers
  • Battery: 5,800mAh with 45W wired SuperVOOC charging
  • Durability: MIL-STD 810H certified, IP69/IP68/IP66 rated for dust & water resistance

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

