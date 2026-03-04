Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 01:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
VSCO launches standalone Galleries app to organise shared photos: What's it

VSCO launches standalone Galleries app to organise shared photos: What's it

VSCO has launched a new Galleries app for iPhone that lets photographers and collaborators collect and share images in one place, offering an alternative to cluttered shared folders

VSCO Galleries

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 1:54 PM IST
Visual Supply Co. (VSCO) has launched a new standalone app called VSCO Galleries to make it easier for photographers to share photos with clients and collaborators. The app is currently available on the App Store for iPhone, and a desktop version is expected to launch later. According to a report by 9To5Google, the app aims to address a common issue photographers face when using traditional shared folders. In projects like weddings, events or portrait shoots, multiple photographers often upload images, which can make shared folders messy and harder to manage.
 
VSCO Galleries app: How it works
 
As reported, VSCO Galleries attempts to address this by creating a single space where images from multiple contributors can be collected and organised. Instead of sending files through different links or folders, photographers and collaborators can upload images to a unified gallery designed specifically for photo sharing.
 
 
The report noted that the app aims to make collaboration easier while also improving the way photographers deliver their work. VSCO described the platform as one that “simplifies the delivery process while promoting collaboration, enabling photographers, guests, event organisers and content creators to gather and share photos in one, photo-first experience.” 

The app also allows organisers to generate a QR code that contributors can scan to upload photos directly to the gallery. Guests or collaborators can upload images using a desktop or mobile browser, meaning they do not need to install the app themselves to contribute.
VSCO Pro subscribers will get additional features, including unlimited storage and password-protected galleries for sharing images with clients or event participants. These controls are intended to help photographers manage access and keep projects organised.
 
The core functionality of VSCO Galleries is available for free, while additional features are included in the VSCO Pro subscription, which costs $60 per year.
 

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 1:54 PM IST

