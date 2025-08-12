Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
iOS 26 update: AirPods may get Samsung-like feature from Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

iOS 26 update: AirPods may get Samsung-like feature from Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

iOS 26 beta 6 reveals AirPods double-press gesture to launch real-world Live Translation, likely for AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4, expanding beyond FaceTime, Phone, and Messages

Sweta Kumari
Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Apple is preparing to bring ‘Live Translation’ to AirPods for real-world conversations, according to 9To5Mac. The iOS 26 developer beta 6 reveals that a double-press gesture on both AirPods stems will launch the Translate app, enabling instant in-person translations while wearing compatible AirPods.
 
Apple first introduced Live Translation at WWDC25 for FaceTime, Phone calls, and Messages. At the time, the company did not mention extending it to in-person conversations.
 
The feature seems inspired by the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, which boasts real-time translation through the "Interpreter" feature, powered by Galaxy AI. This allows users to understand conversations in different languages by receiving translated audio through the earbuds and a text transcript on their Samsung phone. 
 

AirPods’ real-world live translation: What to expect

The feature is reportedly intended for AirPods Pro (2nd generation) and AirPods (4th generation), which have the hardware to deliver the processing speed and audio quality required for low-latency translations. Older AirPods models may not support it.
 
The double-press gesture is expected to offer a quick and intuitive way to activate translation mode, helping users engage in multilingual conversations without reaching for their iPhone. This could be particularly useful for travellers, expatriates, and those navigating cross-language interactions in real time.
 
A demonstration image shows text in multiple languages, including English, Portuguese, French, and German, within the Translate app, indicating multilingual support at launch. Processing is likely to occur on an iPhone, aligning with the Apple Intelligence hardware requirements used for other Live Translation tools.

Live Translation: Current availability

Messages: Supports Chinese (Simplified), English (UK, US), French (France), German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish (Spain) when Apple Intelligence is enabled on compatible iPhone, iPad, or Mac devices, as well as Apple Watch Series 9 and later or Apple Watch Ultra 2 paired with an Apple Intelligence–enabled iPhone.
 
Phone and FaceTime: Available for one-to-one calls in English (UK, US), French (France), German, Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish (Spain) on Apple Intelligence–enabled devices.
 
Reports suggest that real-world translation may debut with the upcoming iPhone 17 series to ensure ultra-low latency, though Apple has not confirmed compatibility or release timelines.

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

