Home / Technology / Tech News / PUBG 37.1 update: Krafton to bolster game security with anti-cheat tech

PUBG 37.1 update: Krafton to bolster game security with anti-cheat tech

Krafton's upcoming PUBG 37.1 update will add kernel-level anti-cheat tech to detect hidden hacks, auto-ban cheaters, and strengthen overall game security in real time

Pubg, pubg mobile, pubg mobile game
Pubg anti-cheat system , pubg mobile, pubg mobile game
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 12:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
PUBG is set to roll out a security update in August with version 37.1, aimed at combating increasingly sophisticated cheating methods. According to South Korean video game publisher Krafton, this new kernel-level anti-cheat system has been internally tested and promises stronger detection of abnormal activity at the operating system level. As per an official press release from the company, this system will remove offending players in real time, issue bans, and enhance existing security measures, forming a key part of PUBG’s 2025 Anti-Cheat Roadmap.
 
Notably, this anti-cheat measure comes just months after PUBG Mobile issued a massive ban wave between April 25 to May 1. As per PUBG Mobile’s post on X, 315,940 accounts got permanently suspended, and 11,344 devices received hardware bans. 

PUBG 37.1 update: What to expect

With PUBG update 37.1, expected to launch this week, Krafton will include a strengthened kernel-level security feature capable of detecting cheats that attempt to hide or launch before anti-cheat systems are activated. If detected, the player will be immediately removed from the match and banned. 
 
The update also adds a warning notification when PUBG is launched alongside another game client that uses its own security software, as this may cause conflicts between anti-cheat modules.
 
Krafton also talked about unexpected issues during launch and while playing the game by saying: “If PUBG’s new anti-cheat feature and another external security solution run at the same time, system conflicts or unexpected behavior may occur. This is not due to any flaw in PUBG’s security system itself, but rather a normal interaction between different security programs. Each security application inspects system memory and processes in its own way, so running two or more game clients simultaneously can cause their anti-cheat modules to clash or interfere with one another, potentially causing unexpected issues during launch or gameplay.” 

How anti-cheat system will work

The enhanced system scans for suspicious code patterns in the PC’s kernel as soon as the PUBG client is launched. This scan operates only while the game is running and shuts down completely once the client is closed, ensuring targeted security monitoring without affecting other system operations.
 
PUBG confirmed the system is part of its broader anti-cheat efforts for 2025, aimed at improving detection technology and reducing the impact of illegal software on gameplay. The anti-cheat team stated it will continue updating security measures and responding to emerging threats to maintain fair play for all users.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vivo V60 India launch on Aug 12: Specs, camera, design, livestream details

Here's why Musk's Grok AI was briefly suspended on X before being restored

Moto Tag app update with UWB support, battery improvement rolled out widely

Anthropic's AI chatbot Claude gets memory feature to recall past chats

iOS 26 developer beta 6 brings snappy performance, new ringtones, and more

Topics :GamingPUBGPUBG mobile

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story