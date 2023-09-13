Mark Zuckerberg launches WhatsApp Channels in India; global rollout begins

Mark Zuckerberg has finally launched Whatsapp Channels in India and over 150 other countries previously only available in Singapore and Columbia.

In its official release, the Whatsapp team stated, "We're welcoming thousands of organisations, sports teams, artists, and thought leaders that people can follow."

Many Indian celebrities and prominent figures have launched their channels, including Katrina Kaif, Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar, Vijay Deverakonda, Neha Kakkar.

What are Whatsapp Channels?



Zuckerberg had earlier said that WhatsApp Channels would be a simple, reliable, and private way to receive important updates from people and organisations, right within WhatsApp.

Whatsapp Channels is a searchable directory where users can Channels related to their hobbies, sports teams, updates from local officials, and more. Channel admin can invite people to follow through invite links sent in chats, e-mail, or posted online.

Personal information such as the channel admin's phone number will not be shown to followers, and following a channel will not show that to the admin or others following the channel either. Channel updates will be available for 30 days with no permanent record.

Channels can be found in a new tab called Updates - where you'll discover Status and channels you choose to follow. As we expand Channels globally, we're introducing the following updates:

Features

With Channels, WhatsApp's goal is to build the most private broadcast service available. Channels are separate from your chats, and who you choose to follow is not visible to other followers. We also protect the personal information of both admins and followers.

Some of the features here include:

Enhanced Directory - you can now find channels to follow that are automatically filtered based on your country. You can also view channels that are new, most active, and popular based on the number of followers.

Reactions - you can react using emojis to give feedback and see a count of total reactions. How you react will not be shown to followers.

Editing - soon, admins will be able to make changes to their Updates for up to 30 days, when we automatically delete them from our servers.

Forwarding - whenever you forward an Update to chats or groups it will include a link back to the channel so people can find out more.

Channels launched

Mark Zuckerberg announced the news on his WhatsApp Channel, "Excited to introduce you all to WhatsApp Channels, a new private way for you to get updates from people and organisations you follow. I'm starting this channel to share Meta news and updates. Looking forward to connecting with you all around the world."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India kicked off the partnership between WhatsApp and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, which is set to begin in October, with the launch of the official Indian Cricket team's Whatsapp Channel.

BCCI said, "We will leverage Channels to generate excitement and support as India gets ready to host the marquee event after a decade-long wait. With WhatsApp Channels, fans will be aware of important and accurate information and news around match schedules, timings, scorecards etc."

Commenting on the launch of WhatsApp Channels, Actress and Entrepreneur, Katrina Kaif, said, "I am delighted to collaborate with WhatsApp for the launch of WhatsApp Channels. This platform provides me with an exciting opportunity to connect with those who are interested in various aspects of my life, be it my work in the film industry or my ventures in the business world, all of which I am deeply passionate about. WhatsApp Channels serves as a personalised newsletter through which I can share insights and updates with my dedicated audience, fans, and all those who have consistently shown their support throughout my journey."

Vijay Deverakonda, commenting on the launch of WhatsApp Channels, said, "I am launching my Channel on WhatsApp today. Excited to share some great sneak peeks, exclusive behind-the-scenes content with my boys and girls across the country. And the best part is that it's as simple as sending a message."

Launching his WhatsApp Channel, Global music sensation, Diljit Dosanjh, said, "WhatsApp Channels is something I'm personally excited about because now I have a place where I can share important updates about my life and express myself using all the things I love on WhatsApp, like videos, photos or polls, not just with people close to me but my larger extended community. Who knows the next time I'm performing at Coachella or go on tour, people on my WhatsApp Channel will be the first to know."

WhatsApp Channels are being rolled out globally over the next few weeks.