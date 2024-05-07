McAfee partners with Intel to bring AI-powered Deepfake detector for videos

US-based cyber security company McAfee has announced enhancements to its AI-powered deepfake detection technology in collaboration with the American chip maker Intel. According to the company, the McAfee Deepfake Detector leverages the enhanced neural processing unit (NPU) of the Intel Core Ultra processors to run AI algorithms for detecting synthetic content.

McAfee said that the entire analysis and detection process takes place on the device itself, without needing to send personal data to the cloud for processing. While this process ensures user’s privacy, it also improves the performance of the deep fake detection technology by 300 per cent, according to the company.

The McAfee Deepfake Detector uses AI-based detection techniques, including transformer-based “Deep Neural Network” models, which are specifically trained to detect and notify customers when audio in a video is likely generated or manipulated by AI.

Commenting on the launch of the new Deepfake Detector, McAfee's Chief Technology Officer, Steve Grobman said, “In a world where seeing is no longer believing, where AI-generated deepfakes have made it harder than ever to tell real from fake, consumers need the latest in AI to beat AI.” He added, "With Intel, we're now going even one step further in delivering a seamless and robust customer experience. Leveraging Intel's Core Ultra processor technology and its NPU, we can provide consumers with the most advanced and powerful generative AI deepfake detection capabilities, without compromising on performance or privacy. No need to send huge files to the cloud for analysis with detection performed locally, providing even greater peace of mind and control over your data."

The company said that the McAfee Deepfake Detector will soon be available for English language detection, with plans for other languages to roll out in the coming months.

Earlier this month, Intel announced that there are now over 500 AI models optimised for its Core Ultra processors. Intel said the AI models optimised for Core Ultra processors are available from popular industry sources, including OpenVINO Model Zoo, Hugging Face, ONNX Model Zoo and PyTorch.