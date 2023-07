What are the updated parental controls on Facebook Messenger? Meta (formerly Facebook) has introduced new parental controls for Facebook Messenger and Instagram to enhance online safety for children using the platforms. These enhanced features are aimed at empowering parents to better monitor and supervise their children's activities on these platforms.



In case a child reports someone, should the child permit it, parents will receive a notification of the report. The updated parental controls allow parents to keep track of the amount of time their children spend on Facebook Messenger, as well as access their contact list.



Any modifications made to these settings by the child will also trigger a notification for parents, ensuring they remain informed and involved. Moreover, parents can regulate who can message their children and keep an eye on their ‘stories’.

Instagram to follow

Additional updates to the ‘Parental Supervision’ feature have been implemented to protect children on Instagram as well.



Furthermore, they can determine the level of familiarity their child has with other users by checking the number of mutual friends they share. Parents can now view the accounts their child follows and the accounts that follow their children.







Also Read: Meta launches new platform to remove minors' intimate images online Meta is also reportedly testing new features including a notification that will suggest teens to close the app if they are browsing through Reels at nighttime. Another feature being tested is to have a system where users must give permission to accounts they are not following if that account wants to message them. Meta added that teens will now receive a prompt when they block someone, which will give them the option to allow a parent to supervise their accounts.

Where is this available?

The new controls were first introduced in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States through Meta's Family Center.



Meta Family Center Meta has announced that these parental controls will soon be made available in more countries, expanding the reach of this crucial safeguarding tool.