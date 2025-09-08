Meta's Threads now lets users attach longer text to posts: How it works

Meta is rolling out a new feature on Threads that allows users to attach longer text to their posts, offering more space for detailed thoughts and perspectives. According to Meta, the update responds to how users often share screenshots of books, articles, newsletters, or podcast transcripts when the 500-character limit is not enough. Meta noted that the update is part of its efforts to improve the creator experience and build stronger community engagement on Threads.

Threads’ Text attachment feature: How it works

According to the report, with the new feature, users can attach up to 10,000 characters of text to a single post. The attached content can be read directly within Threads, allowing creators to convey complex ideas, promote their work, or provide additional context for their audience. The report further added that the links to full content on other platforms can also be included to help readers access the original source.

ALSO READ: Google reveals plan and model wise usage limits for Gemini AI: Details here The change is said to improve the visibility of threaded posts. Meta said that it has added labels to indicate when a post is part of a longer thread, making it easier for readers to follow the discussion. This adjustment helps users identify which posts continue into more detailed commentary. Meta suggests several use cases for the feature. Authors might attach excerpts from upcoming books, journalists could share think pieces, and creators may offer extended insights on topics they are passionate about. The aim is to give more expressive space while keeping the conversation on Threads accessible and engaging.