Home / Technology / Tech News / Meta's Threads now lets users attach longer text to posts: How it works

Meta's Threads now lets users attach longer text to posts: How it works

Threads now supports long text attachments, allowing creators to share detailed ideas, articles, and excerpts directly in posts to engage audiences

Threads' Text attachment feature
Threads' Text attachment feature
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 3:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Meta is rolling out a new feature on Threads that allows users to attach longer text to their posts, offering more space for detailed thoughts and perspectives. According to Meta, the update responds to how users often share screenshots of books, articles, newsletters, or podcast transcripts when the 500-character limit is not enough. Meta noted that the update is part of its efforts to improve the creator experience and build stronger community engagement on Threads.

Threads’ Text attachment feature: How it works

According to the report, with the new feature, users can attach up to 10,000 characters of text to a single post. The attached content can be read directly within Threads, allowing creators to convey complex ideas, promote their work, or provide additional context for their audience. The report further added that the links to full content on other platforms can also be included to help readers access the original source.
 
The change is said to improve the visibility of threaded posts. Meta said that it has added labels to indicate when a post is part of a longer thread, making it easier for readers to follow the discussion. This adjustment helps users identify which posts continue into more detailed commentary. 
 
Meta suggests several use cases for the feature. Authors might attach excerpts from upcoming books, journalists could share think pieces, and creators may offer extended insights on topics they are passionate about. The aim is to give more expressive space while keeping the conversation on Threads accessible and engaging.
 
Meta emphasises that this is just the beginning, and it plans to gather feedback from users to refine the feature further. The new text attachment feature is gradually rolling out and should be available to all users in the coming weeks. Support for text attachment is the newest addition to the list of new tools that includes DMs, fediverse integration, custom feeds, AI enhancements, and more. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Soon, Samsung to launch Galaxy S24 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3 in India

Google reveals plan and model wise usage limits for Gemini AI: Details here

OPPO F31 series to be launched on September 15: Check specs, features, more

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r goes on sale: Watch unboxing, check price and features

Apple event on September 9: iPhone 17 series and six more products expected

Topics :Tech NewsInstagramTwitterFacebook

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story