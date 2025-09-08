Samsung has confirmed that it will be launching a new variant of the Galaxy S24 smartphone in India, this time equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor. The original Galaxy S24, introduced in India last year, featured the Exynos 2400 chipset. While Snapdragon-powered versions of the phone were made available in select global markets, they were not offered in India at launch.

While Samsung has not shared the exact launch date for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 version of the Galaxy S24, the company has confirmed that it will arrive in India before the festive season. Flipkart has already listed this variant as part of its upcoming Big Billion Days sale, which begins on September 23, suggesting that the phone will likely go on sale during that period.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series goes up for pre-orders: Price, offers, more The brand has not yet disclosed the pricing for the Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S24 in India. However, it has confirmed that the device will be offered in four colour options: Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Amber Yellow, and Cobalt Violet. Samsung Galaxy S24: Galaxy AI features As a flagship in the Galaxy S-series, the Samsung Galaxy S24 comes with the full lineup of Galaxy AI features. These include: Live Translate: Enables real-time, two-way voice and text translations of phone calls within the native app.

Interpreter: Allows live translation of conversations in a split-screen view, functioning without mobile data or Wi-Fi.

Chat Assist: Provides message translations, writing suggestions, and tone adjustments across messaging apps.

Note Assist: Offers AI-powered summaries and templates for structured notes.

Now Bar: Displays real-time contextual updates on the lock screen.

Editing tools: Includes erase, re-compose, and remaster functions.

Edit Suggestion: Suggests adjustments to enhance photos using Galaxy AI.

Generative Edit: Lets users fill or expand parts of an image background with generative AI. ALSO READ: Apple event on September 9: iPhone 17 series and six more products expected The Galaxy S24 is also eligible for the Android 16-based One UI 8 update, with beta testing already underway.