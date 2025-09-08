Samsung Galaxy S24: Galaxy AI features
- Live Translate: Enables real-time, two-way voice and text translations of phone calls within the native app.
- Interpreter: Allows live translation of conversations in a split-screen view, functioning without mobile data or Wi-Fi.
- Chat Assist: Provides message translations, writing suggestions, and tone adjustments across messaging apps.
- Note Assist: Offers AI-powered summaries and templates for structured notes.
- Now Bar: Displays real-time contextual updates on the lock screen.
- Editing tools: Includes erase, re-compose, and remaster functions.
- Edit Suggestion: Suggests adjustments to enhance photos using Galaxy AI.
- Generative Edit: Lets users fill or expand parts of an image background with generative AI.
Samsung Galaxy S24: Specifications
- Display: 6.2-inch fullHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate, Vision booster
- Processor: Exynos 2400 / Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB
- Rear Camera: 50MP (OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide-angle + 10MP telephoto 3x
- Front Camera: 12MP
- Battery: 4,000 mAh
- Construction: Aluminum Armor frame
- Protection: IP68
- Weight: 167g
- Thickness: 7.6mm
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app