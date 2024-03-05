Instagram introduces edit message feature, pin groups and chats, and more

Meta-owned social media platform Instagram has announced new messaging features such as the edit sent messages, pin chats on top of the inbox, disabling read receipts, and more. The company said that these features will make messaging on Instagram “more flexible and enjoyable.” The features have already started to roll out globally on both Android and iOS apps.

Here is everything new coming to Instagram messages:

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Edit messages

Instagram now allows the users to edit sent messages. The messages can now be edited up to 15 minutes after sending. To make changes to the message, the user has to hold the message and then select the “Edit” option from the drop down menu. This will open the message in the chatbox where the user can make changes and send it again. Upon resending the message, the original message will be replaced with the new one.

Pinned Chats

Similar to Meta’s messaging app WhatsApp, Instagram now allows pinning chats on top of the inbox. Users can pin up to three group chats or individual conversations.

To pin a chat on top of the inbox, the user needs to either swipe left or tap and hold the chat and tap on “pin” option. The user can also unpin the chat using the same procedure.

Read receipts

Instagram users can now choose to disable read receipts on Instagram chats. Additionally, the platform provides the option to turn off the read receipts for all chats or just for specific ones.

To enable or disable read receipts for all chats go to Account Settings > messages and story replies > Show read receipts. Toggle read receipts on or off for all of your chats. To disable it for specific chats, go to the conversation and tap on the user on top of the screen. Scroll down to find the read receipts toggle and disable it.

Others

Users can now save stickers from a conversation to their dashboard. The saved stickers will be then available to use within a conversation or when reply to a message.

Press and hold the sticker to save it. For replying to a message using stickers, press and hold the message you want to reply to and select the sticker icon that appears. This will open up the sticker dashboard.

Other notable features include, setting up themes for individual chats and new theme options such as Love, Lollipop and Avatar: The Last Airbender.