After ROG debut, Microsoft expands revamped Xbox experience to PCs, tablets

After ROG debut, Microsoft expands revamped Xbox experience to PCs, tablets

Microsoft has begun rolling out revamped Xbox experience to PCs and tablets, enabling a full-screen interface for game browsing and launches, previously limited only to select handhelds

Microsoft Xbox FSE

Microsoft Xbox FSE

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Full Screen Experience (FSE) for laptops, desktops, and tablets. FSE gives PCs a console-style interface whenever you browse or launch games using a controller, making the experience feel more like using an Xbox rather than a traditional Windows PC. Until recently, this UI was exclusive to the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X, which were the first devices to introduce the revamped Xbox interface. Then it was expanded to the MSI Claw handheld.
 
This broader rollout is happening through new Windows Insider Preview Builds available on both the Dev and Beta channels, as well as for users enrolled in the Xbox Insider Program. Once the feature arrives on your device, you can enable it manually. According to Microsoft, you need to “hover over the Task View icon on your taskbar and choose Xbox full screen experience.” The company adds, “You can also open Xbox full screen experience in Game Bar > Settings or by pressing Win + F11 to toggle the experience.” 
 
However, even if you’re part of the Windows Insider Program, you might not see the option immediately. Microsoft notes that the feature is “gradually rolling out,” meaning it may take some time before it reaches all eligible PCs. You’ll also need to make sure you have the Xbox app installed from the Microsoft Store, as FSE depends on it to function properly.

In addition to PCs, Microsoft has confirmed that the rollout is also extending to all Windows-based handheld gaming devices. As of Friday, the company has begun enabling FSE on these portable systems, giving users the same full-screen console-like navigation that debuted on the Ally lineup.

MSI Claw gets Xbox console-like UI

In related news, earlier this month, Microsoft expanded the Xbox FSE to the MSI Claw through the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview build, after first debuting it on the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X. The company also confirmed that more handheld makers will adopt the feature soon, with Lenovo’s upcoming Legion Go 2 set to include Xbox FSE as part of its broader push to unify the gaming interface across Windows-based handheld consoles.

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

