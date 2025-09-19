Home / Technology / Tech News / iPhone 17 series: Delivery slips to October for these models on Apple Store

Deliveries for iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max now pushed to October on Apple Store Online, while select iPhone Air colour variants face staggered availability dates

Apple’s new iPhone 17 series has gone on sale in India through the Apple Store Online, official retail outlets, ecommerce platforms, and partner retailers. However, not all customers will be able to get their hands on the devices right away. Deliveries of some models — particularly the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max — have been pushed back to October. In addition, several configurations are currently unavailable for in-store pickup at certain Apple locations.
 
For example, on Apple Store Online, all storage and colour options of the iPhone 17 Pro Max show delivery timelines between October 10 and October 16, depending on the pin code. Store pickup is also unavailable for this model at Apple Saket in Delhi and Apple BKC in Mumbai, although select variants are showing availability at Apple Koregaon Park in Pune.
Colour choice is also affecting delivery timelines for the iPhone Air. While the Sky Blue and Space Black models are listed for dispatch starting September 22, the Cloud White and Light Gold variants show expected delivery dates stretching to September 30 or later for the same location. Interestingly, all colour variants of the iPhone Air remain available for store pickup at Apple Saket.
 
Here’s the current estimated delivery schedule for the iPhone 17 lineup when ordering from the Apple Store Online:
  • iPhone 17 Pro (all variants): October 4 to 10
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max (all variants): October 10 to 16
  • iPhone Air (Sky Blue, Space Black): September 22 onwards
  • iPhone Air (Light Gold, Cloud White): September 30 to October 4
  • iPhone 17 (all variants): October 4 to 10
Delivery timelines may differ depending on the region. Beyond Apple’s own retail and online platforms, the iPhone 17 series is also listed on Amazon, Flipkart, and partner chains such as Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. Availability and shipping windows on these platforms vary by region and seller.
 
Some quick-commerce services, including Flipkart Minutes, are also offering same-day delivery of select iPhone 17 models in limited areas. 

iPhone 17 series: India pricing

iPhone 17

  • 256GB: Rs 82,900
  • 512GB: Rs 102,900
  • Colours: Black, White, Mist Blue, Sage, Lavender

iPhone Air

  • 256GB: Rs 119,900
  • 512GB: Rs 139,900
  • 1TB: Rs 159,900
  • Colours: Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, Sky Blue

iPhone 17 Pro

  • 256GB: Rs 134,900
  • 512GB: Rs 154,900
  • 1TB: Rs 174,900
  • Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • 256GB: Rs 149,900
  • 512GB: Rs 169,900
  • 1TB: Rs 189,900
  • 2TB: Rs 229,900
  • Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue

iPhone 17 series: Specifications

iPhone 17

  • Display: 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display. ProMotion (1-120Hz refresh rate), 3000nits peak brightness
  • Processor: A19
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB
  • Rear camera: 48MP Fusion main + 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide
  • Front camera: 18MP Center Stage camera
  • Battery: Up to 30 hours of video playback
  • Charging: Fast charging (Up to 50 per cent charge in 20 minutes with 40W adapter or higher)
  • Colours: Black, White, Mist Blue, Sage, Lavender
  • Water resistance: IP68

iPhone Air

  • Display: 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display. ProMotion (1-120Hz refresh rate), 3000nits peak brightness
  • Processor: A19 Pro
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
  • Rear camera: 48MP Fusion camera
  • Front camera: 18MP Center Stage camera
  • Battery: Up to 27 hours of video playback
  • Charging: Fast charging (Up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter or higher)
  • Colours: Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, Sky Blue
  • Water resistance: IP68
  • Thickness: 5.64mm

iPhone 17 Pro

  • Display: 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display. ProMotion (1-120Hz refresh rate), 3000nits peak brightness
  • Processor: A19 Pro
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
  • Rear camera: 48MP Fusion main + 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide + 48MP Fusion Telephoto
  • Front camera: 18MP Center Stage camera
  • Battery: Up to 31 hours of video playback
  • Charging: Fast charging (Up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes with 30W adapter or higher)
  • Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue
  • Water resistance: IP68

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • Display: 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display. ProMotion (1-120Hz refresh rate), 3000nits peak brightness
  • Processor: A19 Pro
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
  • Rear camera: 48MP Fusion main + 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide + 48MP Fusion Telephoto
  • Front camera: 18MP Center Stage camera
  • Battery: Up to 37 hours of video playback
  • Charging: Fast charging (Up to 50 per cent charge in 20 minutes with 40W adapter or higher)
  • Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue
  • Water resistance: IP68

