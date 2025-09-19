Apple’s new iPhone 17 series has gone on sale in India through the Apple Store Online, official retail outlets, ecommerce platforms, and partner retailers. However, not all customers will be able to get their hands on the devices right away. Deliveries of some models — particularly the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max — have been pushed back to October. In addition, several configurations are currently unavailable for in-store pickup at certain Apple locations.

For example, on Apple Store Online, all storage and colour options of the iPhone 17 Pro Max show delivery timelines between October 10 and October 16, depending on the pin code. Store pickup is also unavailable for this model at Apple Saket in Delhi and Apple BKC in Mumbai, although select variants are showing availability at Apple Koregaon Park in Pune.

ALSO READ: iPhone 17 series now on sale in India: Price, offers, availability details Colour choice is also affecting delivery timelines for the iPhone Air. While the Sky Blue and Space Black models are listed for dispatch starting September 22, the Cloud White and Light Gold variants show expected delivery dates stretching to September 30 or later for the same location. Interestingly, all colour variants of the iPhone Air remain available for store pickup at Apple Saket. Here’s the current estimated delivery schedule for the iPhone 17 lineup when ordering from the Apple Store Online: iPhone 17 Pro (all variants): October 4 to 10

iPhone 17 Pro Max (all variants): October 10 to 16

iPhone Air (Sky Blue, Space Black): September 22 onwards

iPhone Air (Light Gold, Cloud White): September 30 to October 4

iPhone 17 (all variants): October 4 to 10 Delivery timelines may differ depending on the region. Beyond Apple’s own retail and online platforms, the iPhone 17 series is also listed on Amazon, Flipkart, and partner chains such as Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. Availability and shipping windows on these platforms vary by region and seller.