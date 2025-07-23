Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 02:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G with 6,300mAh battery launched at Rs 7,299: Details

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G features a 90Hz display, IP54 rating, and signature Pulse Light. Sale starts July 31; flash sale on July 28 at Rs 6,599

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Realme has launched the Narzo 80 Lite 4G smartphone in India, starting at Rs 7,299. Powered by an octa-core processor, the smartphone is backed by a 6,300mAh battery that the company claims can last up to two days on a single charge. The device features a slim 7.94mm profile, making it one of the slimmest in its category, and showcases Realme’s signature Pulse Light on the back panel.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G: Price and variants

  • 4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 7,299
  • 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 8,299
  • Colours: Obsidian Black and Beach Gold

Availability and launch offers

The smartphone will be available via flash sale on July 28 at a discounted price of Rs 6,599. General sales begin July 31 on Amazon and Flipkart.
 

Launch offers include:

  • Rs 700 voucher on Amazon
  • Rs 500 voucher and additional Rs 200 bank discount
Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G: Features
 
The Narzo 80 Lite 4G sports a 6.74-inch display of a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It supports a peak brightness of 563 nits, promising an immersive viewing experience. The phone is powered by an octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.
 
The smartphone is equipped with a 6,300mAh battery that supports 15W wired charging and 6W reverse charging. Realme claims it can deliver up to 20.7 hours of YouTube streaming and 13.6 hours of mobile gaming.

In the camera department, the phone features a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The back panel includes Realme’s Pulse Light with five customisable glow modes for added flair.
 
For durability, the Narzo 80 Lite comes with military-grade protection, an armour shell design, and IP54 rating for resistance to dust and splashes. 
 
The phone also brings AI-powered features including:
  • AI Boost for performance
  • AI Call Noise Reduction 2.0 for clearer calls
  • Smart Touch for seamless multitasking
  • It runs realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 out of the box.
Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G: Specifications
  • Display: 6.74-inch, 90Hz refresh rate, 563 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Octa-core
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: Up to 128GB
  • Rear camera: 13MP
  • Front camera: 5MP
  • Battery: 6,300mAh
  • Charging: 15W wired, 6W reverse
  • Protection: IP54 rating
  • Software: realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15
 

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

