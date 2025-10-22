Microsoft releases new update for Windows 11: What's new, how to download

Microsoft has announced that it is releasing new features and improvements to make Windows 11 “more intuitive, more secure, more accessible and more reliable for everyone.” Among the new features are AI actions in File Explorer, an updated Widgets board, a Braille viewer in Narrator mode, and more. While highlighting these new additions in a press release, Microsoft also talked about the features that have been rolled out recently, including Click to Do improvements.

Windows 11 update: How to download

Press the Windows Start button, then navigate to Settings

Click on Windows Update

Select Check for updates

Click the Download and install now button

Windows 11 update: What’s new AI actions in File Explorer Microsoft is adding new AI-powered “actions” to File Explorer in Windows 11, allowing users to perform smart tasks directly from the right-click menu. These shortcuts will offer quick access to features such as Bing Visual Search, background blur, object removal via the Photos app, and background removal through Paint. Updated Widgets board Microsoft has redesigned the Discover feed on the Widgets board, offering a cleaner and more personalised layout with Copilot-curated stories that include summaries, videos, and images from trusted MSN publishers. Users can customise their feed via Widgets > Discover dashboard > Personalisation settings.

Additionally, the lock screen widgets experience has been refreshed, replacing the old “Weather and more” section. Users can now add, remove, and rearrange widgets such as Weather, Watchlist, and Sports, with new suggestions to help explore more widget options. Braille viewer in Narrator Microsoft has added a Braille Viewer to Narrator, allowing users to see both on-screen text and its Braille equivalent simultaneously. According to the company, this feature helps teachers of visually impaired students (TVIs) follow along in class and assist learners in improving their Braille skills. To launch the Braille Viewer, press Windows + Ctrl + Enter to start Narrator, then Narrator key + Alt + B. A floating window will appear and update dynamically as you navigate. Before using it, users will need to set up Braille in Narrator by downloading the support package via Settings > Accessibility > Narrator > Use a Braille display with Narrator.