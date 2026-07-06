Beyond Earth: Why tech companies want to establish AI data centres in space

The computing infrastructure that powers artificial intelligence (AI) is expanding at an unprecedented pace, and with it comes an equally rapid increase in demand for electricity, cooling systems and land. As AI workloads continue to grow, simply expanding terrestrial data centres may no longer be enough. This has led several technology companies and space startups to explore a once far-fetched concept: building AI data centres in space.

Bloomberg has reported that the surge in AI computing demand is forcing the industry to rethink where future computing infrastructure should be located, with space emerging as one of the possibilities.

Although the concept remains experimental and faces significant engineering, economic and regulatory hurdles, governments, startups and major technology companies are beginning to assess whether space could eventually complement terrestrial data centres.

What is a data centre

IBM explains a data centre as a physical facility, which houses computing equipment such as servers, storage devices and networking hardware. These facilities store, process and distribute digital information that powers websites, cloud computing, enterprise software and increasingly, artificial intelligence.

Every time you stream a movie, store photos online or use an AI assistant, your request is processed by data centres. While cloud services already require significant computing power, AI has pushed those demands to a new level.

Unlike conventional software, generative AI models perform trillions of mathematical calculations to understand prompts and generate responses. Training these models requires thousands of high-performance graphics processing units (GPUs) operating simultaneously for weeks or even months. Even after training, every user prompt consumes computing power during inference.

As AI adoption spreads across industries, these facilities are becoming one of the fastest-growing consumers of electricity worldwide.

AI is creating an energy problem

The major challenge facing AI is no longer simply building smarter models. Increasingly, it is finding enough power to run them. Bloomberg reported that AI data centres have reached what experts describe as an "energy wall". Every new generation of AI models requires more computing capacity, while each new AI chip consumes additional electricity and generates more heat.

According to Bloomberg, global electricity consumption by data centres is expected to double by 2030. By 2050, data centres could account for around one-tenth of global electricity consumption if current trends continue. However, power is only one part of the equation.

Modern AI data centres also require vast amounts of land, specialised cooling infrastructure and access to reliable high-speed connectivity. Finding locations that satisfy all these conditions is becoming increasingly difficult, especially in regions where electricity grids are already under pressure. On the other hand, Data centres contribute to carbon emissions when powered by fossil fuels and consume large amounts of water for cooling. As AI adoption grows, concerns over their environmental impact are increasing.

According to JLL, demand for AI-ready data centres is intensifying competition for suitable sites with reliable energy access. The real estate consultancy noted that operators are increasingly facing challenges related to power availability, land acquisition and environmental sustainability.

These constraints are prompting companies to explore unconventional alternatives.

Why look towards space?

The idea sounds extraordinary, but the reasoning behind it is surprisingly practical. Unlike Earth, space offers uninterrupted access to solar energy for much of the time, extremely cold surroundings for thermal management and virtually unlimited room for expansion.

According to Bloomberg, orbital data centres would not face many of the land acquisition challenges, permitting delays and energy constraints that affect terrestrial facilities.

NDTV also reported that supporters of the concept argue space-based infrastructure could benefit from continuous solar power and free cooling, potentially reducing dependence on conventional electricity grids.

According to Bloomberg, companies envision satellites equipped with massive solar arrays that would power AI chips in orbit. In this model, user requests would be transmitted from Earth through laser links, processed by interconnected satellites and the results sent back to Earth in milliseconds. Bloomberg also notes that experts do not expect space-based data centres to replace those on Earth anytime soon. Instead, as space technology advances, they believe more data centres could gradually shift into space.

How would an orbital AI data centre will work

Instead of one enormous building filled with servers, the future envisioned by several startups resembles a constellation of interconnected satellites. Bloomberg described one possible model using StarCloud's prototype mission.

In late 2025, StarCloud launched StarCloud One, carrying an NVIDIA H100 GPU into orbit. Bloomberg noted that the mission demonstrated that advanced AI chips could survive and operate in space after engineers developed solutions for radiation shielding and thermal management.

Rather than functioning as a complete data centre, the satellite serves as an early demonstration of the technology. The broader vision is to build a network of thousands of AI-powered satellites capable of performing large-scale computing in orbit.

When a user sends an AI request, the data would first travel from Earth to space using laser communication systems. The request would then be processed by AI chips aboard satellites with large solar panels. Multiple satellites would work together as a distributed computing network before sending results back to Earth within milliseconds.

According to Bloomberg, these satellites would communicate using laser links rather than relying solely on traditional radio-frequency communications. Laser communication is considered a strong candidate for future orbital computing because signals between satellites are not affected by atmospheric conditions such as rain or cloud cover.

However, building an orbital data centre requires overcoming major engineering hurdles, from heat management and radiation protection to satellite communication and collision avoidance.

Those challenges are precisely why many experts believe space-based AI infrastructure remains a long-term ambition rather than an immediate replacement for terrestrial data centres.

Technology challenges that remain

The idea of moving AI computing into orbit may sound elegant on paper, but engineers still have to solve a long list of technical problems before it becomes commercially viable. While Earth-based data centres have access to established power grids, cooling systems and maintenance teams, satellites must operate independently for years in one of the harshest environments imaginable.

According to CNBC, today's space-based data centre projects remain largely experimental, with companies trying to determine whether the concept can become economically viable rather than simply technically feasible.

Generating enough power

The first challenge is electricity. AI servers consume enormous amounts of energy, and future orbital data centres would require continuous power to keep thousands of processors running. Unlike terrestrial facilities, satellites cannot plug into an electricity grid.

Instead, they would rely on solar panels.

Bloomberg reported that companies envision satellites equipped with massive solar arrays stretching several kilometres across. These panels would continuously collect sunlight and power AI chips in orbit.

However, Bloomberg also noted that building and operating solar panels of this scale in space remains largely untested. Researchers are still studying how such systems can be launched efficiently and deployed safely once they reach orbit.

According to Bloomberg, researchers at Singapore's Nanyang Technological University are testing lightweight, flexible perovskite solar cells for space use, though ensuring they operate reliably over long periods remains a challenge.

Cooling computers without air

AI chips produce enormous amounts of heat, which is why terrestrial data centres use sophisticated cooling systems involving chilled air, water or specialised liquid cooling technologies. Space presents an entirely different challenge.

While outer space is extremely cold, there is no air to carry heat away from electronic components. According to Bloomberg, engineers would need specially designed radiators capable of drawing heat away from AI processors and releasing it into space through thermal radiation. Designing such systems for thousands of interconnected satellites remains one of the biggest technical hurdles facing orbital computing.

CNBC similarly noted that thermal management continues to be among the major obstacles preventing large-scale deployment of space-based data centres.

Keeping thousands of satellites connected

A future orbital data centre would not consist of one giant satellite. Instead, companies imagine thousands of satellites functioning as one distributed computing network.

Communication presents another major challenge. Every AI request would need to travel from Earth to satellites in orbit, be processed across multiple satellites and then return to users within milliseconds. According to Bloomberg, laser communication systems are emerging as one of the most promising technologies to make this possible.

Unlike traditional radio-frequency systems, laser links can transmit much larger volumes of data and are less affected by interference in the vacuum of space. Bloomberg reported that startups such as Transcelestial are developing laser-based communication systems for future orbital computing networks. However, maintaining fast and reliable communication across thousands of satellites remains a significant engineering challenge.

Can data centres in space actually make financial sense?

According to Bloomberg, the economics of orbital data centres are becoming more realistic as launch costs decline. Partially reusable rockets such as SpaceX's Falcon 9 have already reduced the cost of reaching orbit, while the company's fully reusable Starship is expected to lower costs even further if it becomes commercially operational. Bloomberg reported that cheaper launches could eventually make it financially viable to deploy large-scale computing infrastructure in space.

ALSO READ: AI is shaping decisions. But who is liable when it gets it wrong? However, lower launch costs alone may not make the business case work. According to CNBC, companies would still have to bear the costs of building satellites, maintaining and replacing them, insurance, communications infrastructure and other operational expenses. Experts quoted by CNBC said many proposed business models remain largely theoretical, and it is still unclear whether future revenues would justify such massive upfront investments. For now, terrestrial data centres remain a more practical and cost-effective option.

Who is building space-based data centres?

According to CNBC, the race to build space-based data centres is no longer limited to startups. SpaceX, Blue Origin and Google are among the companies exploring orbital computing infrastructure. CNBC reported that Jeff Bezos has described building data centres in space as "very realistic", although he cautioned that timelines of two or three years are likely too ambitious. The publication also noted that Blue Origin has proposed launching 51,600 data centre satellites under its Project Sunrise initiative, with deployment expected to begin in 2027.

Why India wants a place in the race

According to Moneycontrol, several Indian startups are exploring orbital data centres as demand for AI infrastructure accelerates globally. Their objective is not merely technological innovation but also building sovereign computing infrastructure that reduces dependence on foreign cloud providers.

The broader backdrop is India's rapidly expanding data centre market. According to KPMG's July 2026 report, India is evolving from an emerging demand hub into an integrated data centre powerhouse, supported by rising digital adoption, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, favourable government policies and expanding digital infrastructure.

India's ambitions are also beginning to take shape through collaborations between AI and space startups. In May 2026, AI startup Sarvam AI partnered with spacetech company Pixxel to develop Pathfinder, which the companies describe as India's first orbital data centre satellite. While Pixxel will build and operate the satellite, Sarvam AI will provide the AI stack, enabling both model training and inference directly in orbit. According to the companies, the project aims to process AI workloads in space using India-built models, reducing dependence on foreign cloud infrastructure.

A geopolitical race

Space-based data centres are increasingly being viewed as more than just a technological innovation. According to Bloomberg, they are becoming part of a broader geopolitical race, with the United States and China pursuing different approaches to strengthen their AI and space capabilities.

In the US, much of the momentum is being driven by private companies and venture-backed startups developing orbital computing technologies. China, meanwhile, is focusing on satellite-based edge computing. Bloomberg reported that the country has launched the first satellites in its planned “Three-Body Computing Constellation”, which is designed to process data directly in orbit instead of transmitting all of it back to Earth.

ALSO READ: First AI-run ransomware attack highlights emerging cyber threat landscape Beyond commercial AI, Bloomberg also noted that experts believe future orbital computing infrastructure could provide strategic advantages beyond commercial AI, including military resilience, secure communications and satellite operations. Whoever builds this infrastructure first may gain influence over future digital infrastructure in much the same way that countries currently compete over semiconductor manufacturing and cloud computing.

Governance of AI in space

As AI expands into space applications, governments are beginning to develop governance frameworks. According to the Press Information Bureau, India's AI Governance Guidelines promote principles such as trust, accountability, transparency, fairness and safety. Although not specific to space, the framework could help guide the responsible use of AI in applications such as orbital computing and AI-powered satellites.

Meanwhile, a policy paper prepared for the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs recommends ethical and transparent AI for space operations, meaningful human oversight, responsible use of geospatial AI models, protection of data integrity and international cooperation as AI becomes more deeply embedded in space activities. The report argues that governance frameworks should evolve alongside technological advances to ensure AI-enabled space infrastructure remains secure, trustworthy and beneficial for all countries.

Will AI data centres really move to space

Despite growing interest, experts believe space-based data centres are unlikely to replace terrestrial facilities in the foreseeable future. Instead, orbital computing is increasingly being viewed as a long-term complement to existing infrastructure rather than a direct substitute.

The interest is driven by AI's rapidly rising demand for computing power, electricity and land. Space offers potential advantages such as abundant solar energy, fewer land constraints and the ability to expand computing capacity. However, major challenges remain, including thermal management, satellite communications, launch economics and the need for appropriate governance frameworks.

Whether orbital computing evolves into a viable commercial solution will depend on advances in space technology, falling launch costs and the maturity of supporting regulations. For now, space-based data centres remain an ambitious experiment, but one that governments, startups and technology companies are increasingly taking seriously.