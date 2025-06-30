Apple may have more iOS 26 features in the works: What's coming to iPhones

Apple may have more features in store for iOS 26, including a major update that brings real-time translation to AirPods. According to a report by 9to5Mac citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is still developing some iOS 26 features that were not ready in time for WWDC 2025. These updates are expected to arrive in upcoming beta builds.
Gurman noted that Apple deliberately avoided over-promising this year, after facing delays with features announced at WWDC 2024—particularly AI-powered Siri upgrades that took months to arrive or are still pending.
iOS 26: Features still in development
The report highlights two key iOS 26 features that were omitted at WWDC but are currently under development:
Live Translation via AirPods: While Apple announced Live Translation for iPhone during WWDC, it did not mention AirPods support. The feature is expected to allow users to have real-time translated conversations through their AirPods, enabling seamless communication across languages.
Captive Wi-Fi sync: This upcoming feature will make logging into public Wi-Fi networks much easier across all Apple devices. For instance, once a user logs into a hotel or airport Wi-Fi on one device, the login will sync across their Apple ecosystem, eliminating the need for repeated logins.
iOS 26: What is new
iOS 26 delivers one of the most substantial UI upgrades in recent memory, driven by Apple’s new “Liquid Glass” design language. It introduces translucent interface layers, dynamic animations, and shimmering effects across core UI elements. A new “Clear Look” mode allows users to make Home Screen icons and widgets transparent for a more immersive feel.
The update also expands Apple’s AI suite under the Apple Intelligence banner. Key features include live translation in Messages, FaceTime, and Phone, along with context-aware on-screen suggestions, new Genmoji creation options, and an upgraded Image Playground.
Key apps like Phone and Messages have been redesigned. The Phone app now combines Recents, Favourites, and Voicemail into a unified view, and adds Call Screening and Hold Assist. Messages adds support for Apple Cash payments, polls, group typing indicators, and spam filtering. Apple has also introduced a new Apple Games app to manage game progress and access Apple Arcade content.
CarPlay enhancements include compact call displays, pinned chats, widget support, and Live Activities—especially within the upgraded CarPlay Ultra experience.
Other app upgrades include lyrics translation and AutoMix in Apple Music, encrypted location history in Apple Maps, and real-time travel updates in Apple Wallet. Accessibility additions include an expanded reader, Braille support, and updates to Live Listen and Personal Voice.
iOS 26: Eligible models
iOS 26 is compatible with the iPhone 11 series and newer. However, many Apple Intelligence features will only work on the iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, and upcoming iPhone 16 models.
Compatible models include:
- iPhone 16 Pro Max
- iPhone 16 Pro
- iPhone 16 Plus
- iPhone 16
- iPhone 16e
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11