Samsung tests Perplexity AI-powered Bixby assistant on One UI 8.5: Report

Samsung is reportedly testing a Perplexity-powered version of its Bixby assistant ahead of a wider rollout with the anticipated launch of the Galaxy S26 series. According to a report by 9To5Google, citing SammyGuru, some users have spotted Bixby drawing on Perplexity to handle queries such as weather checks, where it goes beyond basic forecasts to provide added context and practical suggestions, including whether an umbrella might be needed.

Until now, Samsung has maintained a close partnership with Google for its Gemini assistant. However, the South Korean consumer electronics maker had earlier indicated that it would expand its AI offerings beyond Gemini.

What will Perplexity-powered Bixby be capable of? At present, there are limited details available, apart from screenshots shared by SammyGuru. According to the report, by integrating Perplexity's advanced AI search and reasoning capabilities, Samsung appears to be enhancing Bixby's intelligence while retaining control over its own platform. This integration could allow the assistant to handle more complex, research-driven queries using real-time web information. Given that Bixby is Samsung's in-house assistant, it is also expected to handle on-device tasks more efficiently than before. As per 9To5Google, the Perplexity-backed functionality has been spotted on Bixby version 4.0.50.4 and currently appears to be limited to users running the One UI 8.5 beta. The updated Bixby features a card-based layout that aligns with One UI 8.5's refreshed visual style. Samsung is likely testing the feature ahead of a broader rollout, which could coincide with the launch of the Galaxy S26 lineup, expected in the first quarter of 2026.