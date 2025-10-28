Home / Technology / Tech News / Spotify on Apple TV: Update brings refreshed design, podcast videos, more

Spotify on Apple TV: Update brings refreshed design, podcast videos, more

Spotify's revamped Apple TV app brings podcast videos, music video playback, DJ feature, support for Connect, and more

Spotify
Spotify
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 4:43 PM IST
Spotify has reportedly released a new update to the Spotify for Apple TV app, which brings the ability to show podcast videos and let you adjust playback speed on any videos. According to a report by Engadget, this update integrates many of its mobile features to Apple TV such as podcast video playback, Spotify Connect, and Spotify DJ.
 
According to a report by 9to5Mac, a Spotify spokesperson said that the new app was “rebuilt from the ground up for a faster, smarter, more visual experience driven by user feedback.”

Spotify for Apple TV app update: Highlights

  • Video podcasts and playback control: Spotify’s update for Apple TV reportedly introduces podcast video playback, allowing users to watch and control podcast videos directly on their TV. The update is also said to add playback speed adjustment, according to Engadget.
  • Spotify Connect: The updated app now reportedly supports Spotify Connect, letting users control playback remotely from another device.
  • Spotify DJ: It is also said to integrate Spotify DJ, the platform’s AI-driven feature that curates music recommendations based on the users’ listening habits.
  • Usability features: Users will now be able to manage their queues and view synced lyrics on Apple TV.
  • Music videos: According to the report, Spotify has also rolled out music videos on Apple TV. Premium users in select regions, including India, can tap “switch to video” on tracks that support it — the same way podcast videos work on the platform.
According to a report by The Verge, users of the older Spotify tvOS app had often voiced frustration on platforms like Reddit, citing clunky navigation and the absence of several features already available on the Google TV version. The latest update might be able to resolve many of those long-standing issues.
In related news, Netflix has partnered with Spotify and The Ringer to stream video podcasts starting in early 2026, initially in the US. The lineup includes The Bill Simmons Podcast, Conspiracy Theories, and The Ringer’s sports shows on the NFL, NBA, and Formula 1. These podcasts will stream without commercial breaks, though Spotify’s in-show ads will remain.

Technology NewsSpotifyApple TV

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

