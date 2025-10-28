Spotify on Apple TV: Update brings refreshed design, podcast videos, more

Spotify for Apple TV app update: Highlights
- Video podcasts and playback control: Spotify’s update for Apple TV reportedly introduces podcast video playback, allowing users to watch and control podcast videos directly on their TV. The update is also said to add playback speed adjustment, according to Engadget.
- Spotify Connect: The updated app now reportedly supports Spotify Connect, letting users control playback remotely from another device.
- Spotify DJ: It is also said to integrate Spotify DJ, the platform’s AI-driven feature that curates music recommendations based on the users’ listening habits.
- Usability features: Users will now be able to manage their queues and view synced lyrics on Apple TV.
- Music videos: According to the report, Spotify has also rolled out music videos on Apple TV. Premium users in select regions, including India, can tap “switch to video” on tracks that support it — the same way podcast videos work on the platform.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app