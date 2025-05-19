Monday, May 19, 2025 | 11:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nothing Phone 3 to get major camera upgrade, bigger battery: What to expect

Nothing Phone 3 to get major camera upgrade, bigger battery: What to expect

Nothing is expected to position the Phone 3 as a true flagship, featuring top-tier specifications like the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a three-camera system with a periscope telephoto lens, and more

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to bring notable hardware upgrades, including a revamped three-camera set-up and a larger battery. The British consumer technology brand recently teased its upcoming flagship during The Android Show: I/O Edition, and key specifications have since emerged online. A report by 9to5Google suggests that the Nothing Phone 3 will feature a significantly upgraded camera system with a large primary sensor and an enhanced periscope telephoto lens. The device is also expected to include a battery exceeding 5,000mAh in capacity.
 
In a post-event “Device Showcase” video on the official Android YouTube channel, Nothing CEO Carl Pei appeared with a blurred-out handset believed to be the Phone 3. The segment hinted at major upgrades in performance and software, as well as a considerable price hike—indicating that Nothing may be positioning the Phone 3 as a more premium flagship offering.
 

Nothing Phone 3: What to expect

According to Smartprix, the upcoming device is internally codenamed “Metroid” and carries the product number “A024.” The phone has reportedly appeared in listings on the GSM database and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), revealing some of its key specs.

  The Phone 3 is expected to feature a three-camera set-up with a reworked design. Alongside a larger main sensor, the device is rumoured to include a bigger periscope-style telephoto lens for improved zoom abilities. The battery is also set for an upgrade, with capacity likely to surpass 5,000mAh—a move aligned with trends seen in recent releases from Nothing and its sub-brand CMF.
 
Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to be powered by either Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 or the higher-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Elite chipset. It may come with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.
 
Nothing is likely to retain its signature transparent rear panel design while incorporating more premium materials, possibly a metal frame and a glass back.
  On the software front, AI is expected to play a much larger role in the Phone 3. Carl Pei has previously hinted at a new wave of AI-powered “interactions” being developed by the company, which are set to debut with the device and evolve over time. This points to a deeper, system-level integration of AI in Nothing OS.
 
Pei has also confirmed that the Phone 3 will see a substantial price increase. The device is expected to launch around £800 (approximately Rs 90,000). For comparison, the Phone (2) launched in 2023 with a starting price of Rs 44,999.

Topics : Nothing smartphone industry Smartphone market

First Published: May 19 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

