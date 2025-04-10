Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung to debut Google Gemini-powered 'Ballie' robot soon: What to expect

Samsung to debut Google Gemini-powered 'Ballie' robot soon: What to expect

Samsung first previewed Ballie in 2020 and showed a refined version at CES 2025, featuring a built-in projector that can display information and media on walls or floors

Samsung Ballie robot (Source: Samsung Newsroom)

Samsung Ballie robot (Source: Samsung Newsroom)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung has announced that it is expanding its partnership with Google to bring Gemini—Google Cloud’s generative AI model—to its upcoming AI-powered home companion robot, Ballie. The company said Ballie will launch this summer and will be capable of engaging in natural, conversational interactions to help users manage their smart home environments. These interactions include changing lighting, greeting people at the door, personalising schedules, setting reminders, and more.   
 
Highlighting the partnership, Yongjae Kim, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, said, “By pairing Gemini’s powerful multimodal reasoning with Samsung’s AI abilities in Ballie, we’re using the power of open cooperation to unlock a new era of personalised AI companion — one that moves with users, anticipates their needs and interacts in more dynamic and meaningful ways than ever before.”
 
 
Samsung first previewed Ballie at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 and later showed a refined version at CES 2025, in January this year. The latest model includes a built-in projector that can display information and media on walls or floors, making it more useful as a dynamic household assistant.     ALSO READ | Samsung's AI-powered fridges can find misplaced phones, adjust aircons
 

Google Gemini in Samsung Ballie: Details

 
According to Samsung, Ballie will combine Google’s Gemini multimodal AI abilities with Samsung’s own on-device language models to understand and process various inputs. The robot will be able to take in not only voice commands but also visual data through its camera, and environmental inputs from sensors—allowing it to adapt its behaviour and responses in real time.   
 

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra might not feature built-in S-Pen: Here's why

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF), Odyssey G9 (G91F), Odyssey 3D (G90XF)

Samsung launches 3D, 4K OLED Odyssey series gaming monitors: Price, specs

Samsung

Samsung profits surge as buyers stockpile chips ahead of Trump tariffs

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung's latest patent reveals four-fold smartphone design: Check details

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE

Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S10 FE series tablets: Price, pre-book offers

Using Gemini AI’s reasoning abilities, Ballie will be able to understand complex prompts and respond accordingly. For example, if a user says, “I feel tired today,” Ballie could use Gemini’s grounding in Google Search to offer tailored suggestions—such as improving sleep quality, hydration tips, or wellness routines. 
 

Samsung Ballie: Availability

 
Samsung has confirmed that the new smart home robot companion will be available in the US and South Korea later this year. However, the company has yet to announce any plans for making it available in other regions.
 

More From This Section

Redmi Buds 6, Xiaomi 14 CIVI, Xiaomi RVC X10

Xiaomi 'Summer Savings Campaign' sale: Check deals on phones, buds and more

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 10 to win in-game rewards

Google, Alphabet

Google unveils Ironwood, its 7th-gen AI chip to boost application speed

Tech Wrap April 9

Tech Wrap April 9: Samsung Odyssey monitors, Realme Narzo, Instagram app

iPhone 16 pro

iPhone 17 Pro may allow simultaneous recording from front and rear cameras

Topics : Samsung Robotics Gemini AI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiTrump Tariff PauseQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon