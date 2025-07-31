BGMI redeem codes for July 31: How to win pink-grade backpack, and more

Krafton India has released a new set of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), marking the seventh batch to date. Each batch includes 50 unique codes, adding up to a total of 350 codes so far. These codes unlock various in-game rewards, including character outfits, weapon skins, and upgrade materials. In today’s set of codes, one of the 50 codes will grant players a pink-grade backpack.
To claim the items, players must visit BGMI’s official redemption page. All codes are valid until September 12, 2025. Krafton has also clarified that any submissions made via unofficial or third-party websites will be considered invalid. ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire Max: July 31 redeem codes to win in-game rewards and more
BGMI official redeem codes released on July 31
- DOZBZWMM76NB7XRX
- DOZCZXF977EPE8F9
- DOZDZFNSDUPT4FBN
- DOZEZTMTVC4CBK9W
- DOZFZQK5SA6QHSTJ
- DOZGZHBMURG347TB
- DOZHZN3JFSQTVE5J
- DOZIZTM6HSQCX3BD
- DOZJZUXAUV86AUFX
- DOZKZBSA5GD6TRAB
- DOZLZ83W48FCK74T
- DOZMZ6QE8K55SCGC
- DOZNZ9NDB66MEBKF
- DOZOZG9DRUVPGBCW
- DOZPZCSPNUQWC7MW
- DOZQZTSTPRX4ASWX
- DOZRZM5WBKH8835W
- DOZVZP6XFEATCUWR
- DOZTZM536MNBVUXG
- DOZUZX67HJF3WSC3
- DOZBAZDW7ACTAVHS
- DOZBBZUD6D4SCPH6
- DOZBCZJWDBD7RGX9
- DOZBDZ9VHKW3R76T
- DOZBEZMUPRDCH6JB
- DOZBFZQ6NPGBGX9U
- DOZBGZBR38KR6UJ7
- DOZBHZXX4DMP59MQ
- DOZBIZXAAFKB3W76
- DOZBJZT6HQGWWVT7
- DOZBKZAKCBR7VP8J
- DOZBLZMRPXXPDRFJ
- DOZBMZTV6BSS8M74
- DOZBNZPC4RKJDGGW
- DOZBOZVVT46BG4RQ
- DOZBPZRFKP88SB7E
- DOZBQZ8G37B49NE3
- DOZBRZ8B9EDKFG34
- DOZBVZBCNK6QRV6C
- DOZBTZXBBWTX6XQD
- DOZBUZQ6MC8B7P8G
- DOZCAZR69MWN936X
- DOZCBZQJEVKB6JUE
- DOZCCZJN8DHWENPD
- DOZCDZ7AVP3TNEBE
- DOZCEZVKW64SD6B6
- DOZCFZM6KKK6ST3A
- DOZCGZMD9XVAARWX
- DOZCHZ3VJ4FSTKBS
- DOZCIZ473755WCDA
How to redeem BGMI official codes
Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
- Visit the official BGMI redemption page on its website.
- Enter your character ID.
- Type in the redemption code.
- Fill in the verification/Captcha code. A confirmation message saying 'Code redeemed successfully' will appear.
- Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible to redeem codes.
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.