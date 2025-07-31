Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BGMI redeem codes for July 31: How to win pink-grade backpack, and more

BGMI redeem codes for July 31: How to win pink-grade backpack, and more

Krafton India released the seventh batch of redeem codes which will be valid till September 12. Each code can be redeemed once and is limited to ten users. Here is today's set of 50 codes

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Krafton India has released a new set of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), marking the seventh batch to date. Each batch includes 50 unique codes, adding up to a total of 350 codes so far. These codes unlock various in-game rewards, including character outfits, weapon skins, and upgrade materials. In today’s set of codes, one of the 50 codes will grant players a pink-grade backpack.
 
To claim the items, players must visit BGMI’s official redemption page. All codes are valid until September 12, 2025. Krafton has also clarified that any submissions made via unofficial or third-party websites will be considered invalid.  ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire Max: July 31 redeem codes to win in-game rewards and more
 

BGMI official redeem codes released on July 31

  • DOZBZWMM76NB7XRX
  • DOZCZXF977EPE8F9
  • DOZDZFNSDUPT4FBN
  • DOZEZTMTVC4CBK9W
  • DOZFZQK5SA6QHSTJ
  • DOZGZHBMURG347TB
  • DOZHZN3JFSQTVE5J
  • DOZIZTM6HSQCX3BD
  • DOZJZUXAUV86AUFX
  • DOZKZBSA5GD6TRAB
  • DOZLZ83W48FCK74T
  • DOZMZ6QE8K55SCGC
  • DOZNZ9NDB66MEBKF
  • DOZOZG9DRUVPGBCW
  • DOZPZCSPNUQWC7MW
  • DOZQZTSTPRX4ASWX
  • DOZRZM5WBKH8835W
  • DOZVZP6XFEATCUWR
  • DOZTZM536MNBVUXG
  • DOZUZX67HJF3WSC3
  • DOZBAZDW7ACTAVHS
  • DOZBBZUD6D4SCPH6
  • DOZBCZJWDBD7RGX9
  • DOZBDZ9VHKW3R76T
  • DOZBEZMUPRDCH6JB
  • DOZBFZQ6NPGBGX9U
  • DOZBGZBR38KR6UJ7
  • DOZBHZXX4DMP59MQ
  • DOZBIZXAAFKB3W76
  • DOZBJZT6HQGWWVT7
  • DOZBKZAKCBR7VP8J
  • DOZBLZMRPXXPDRFJ
  • DOZBMZTV6BSS8M74
  • DOZBNZPC4RKJDGGW
  • DOZBOZVVT46BG4RQ
  • DOZBPZRFKP88SB7E
  • DOZBQZ8G37B49NE3
  • DOZBRZ8B9EDKFG34
  • DOZBVZBCNK6QRV6C
  • DOZBTZXBBWTX6XQD
  • DOZBUZQ6MC8B7P8G
  • DOZCAZR69MWN936X
  • DOZCBZQJEVKB6JUE
  • DOZCCZJN8DHWENPD
  • DOZCDZ7AVP3TNEBE
  • DOZCEZVKW64SD6B6
  • DOZCFZM6KKK6ST3A
  • DOZCGZMD9XVAARWX
  • DOZCHZ3VJ4FSTKBS
  • DOZCIZ473755WCDA

How to redeem BGMI official codes

Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
  • Visit the official BGMI redemption page on its website.
  • Enter your character ID.
  • Type in the redemption code.
  • Fill in the verification/Captcha code. A confirmation message saying 'Code redeemed successfully' will appear.
  • Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules

  • Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
  • Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
  • If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
  • Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
  • Guest accounts are not eligible to redeem codes.
  • Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

