CES 2026: Sony Honda Mobility unveils Afeela-based new EV prototype

Sony Honda Mobility unveiled its new prototype electric vehicle at the CES trade show in Las Vegas on Monday, even as most US automakers hit the brakes on EVs. Sony Honda CEO Yasuhide Mizuno said the company, an electric vehicle joint venture between Sony Group and Honda Motor, aims to deliver a new model based on the Afeela prototype to US customers as early as 2028.

Afeela 1, the company's first EV, which was introduced last year, is priced from $89,900.

The unveiling was a rare sight at CES 2026, an annual consumer electronics trade show, with many automakers dealing with weakening EV demand and tariffs on auto and auto parts imports, having cancelled plans for new EVs and paused or stopped production.