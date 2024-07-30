Now, you can recharge Delhi Metro pass on WhatsApp: Here is how it works

WhatsApp on July 30 announced a chatbot-based service to enable Delhi Metro pass recharge facility on the platform. Powered by PeLocal, DMRC’s WhatsApp-based ticketing service is available across all lines operating in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) regions, including Gurugram Rapid Metro.

"Introducing metro pass recharge via WhatsApp will revolutionize the commuting experience for everyday commuters who use the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Offering various payment methods to recharge the card, this integration builds on the success of our previously introduced QR ticketing systems bringing us one step closer to our goal of simplifying transit for millions of people across the NCR region," said Ravi Garg, Director, Business Messaging, Meta in India.

Last year, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform had enabled the QR-based ticketing system across all DMRC routes, including Gurugram rapid metro. WhatsApp said that the chatbot provides passengers with instant information and support, including details on train schedules, fares, and station information. The Delhi Metro pass recharge facility is a newly added feature, powered by the same chatbot.

Using the same ticketing and chatbot services, commuters can now access the metro card recharge service in both English and Hindi by sending “Hi” to “+91-9650855800”. Within the chat window, users can recharge their metro cards using their preferred payment methods such as unified payments interface (UPI), debit cards, and credit cards. Users on Android and iOS can also find quick access to the chatbot by tapping on the payments section on their WhatsApp.

In related news, Google had recently announced the expansion of metro booking options in Google Maps to Kochi and Chennai. This is part of Google’ ongoing collaboration with Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and Namma Yatri, a Google-backed ride-hailing app. Users will receive a QR code as a ticket when using Google Maps to book metro tickets.