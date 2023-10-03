Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus 11R Solar Red 5G with textured vegan leather back goes official

OnePlus 11R Solar Red 5G with textured vegan leather back goes official

The OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red edition will be available for purchase from October 7 on the e-commerce platform Amazon India

BS Tech New Delhi
OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red features a red textured vegan leather back cover

Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 4:32 PM IST
In a run up to the Great Indian Festival sale on Amazon India, OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red edition. A new colour variant to the 11R, the smartphone will be offered in up to 18GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration on e-commerce platform Amazon India from October 7, starting 12 AM. The smartphone features a red textured vegan leather back cover. OnePlus has promised four years of Android OS updates and five years of security updates for the Solar Red edition.

Like the other colour variants, the OnePlus 11R Solar Red 5G edition will be powered by a 5,000mAh  with support for 100W SUPERVOOC charging. OnePlus said the OnePlus 11R Solar Red edition smartphone will be able to charge completely within 25 minutes.

The OnePlus 11R made its debut back in February 2023 in 8GB + 128GB and 16GB + 256GB storage configurations. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with the GPA 4.0 gaming engine, which is a frame stabilisation technology that automatically learns and adapts the frame rate.

The OnePlus 11R 5G sports a HDR10+ certified 6.7-inch super fluid LTPS screen of 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 1450 nits of peak brightness level. The smartphone has a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX890) with OIS. Camera features include TurboRAW HDR, portrait mode and ICE. The camera module features a four-ring design, accommodating triple camera set-up and an LED flash.

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 4:32 PM IST

