OnePlus 12 goes on sale today at 12 pm: Know price and introductory offers

OnePlus 12 is set to go on open sale in India on January 30, starting 12 pm. The premium flagship smartphone in the dual-flagship OnePlus 12 series will be available in up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB on-board storage configuration at Rs 64,999 onwards. The smartphone boasts Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip, Hasselblad camera system, and Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 interface. The other smartphone in the series, the OnePlus 12r, will be available for purchase, together with Buds 3 wireless earbuds, from February 6.

OnePlus 12: Variants and pricing

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 64,999

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 69,999

OnePlus 12: Availability and offers

The OnePlus 12 smartphone will be available on OnePlus India website, OnePlus store mobile app and e-commerce platform Amazon. Offline, the smartphone will be available in OnePlus Experience stores, Reliance digital, Croma, and select other retail stores.

OnePlus is offering discounts of up to Rs 2,000 on ICICI Bank cards. Besides, there is an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 offered by the company on trade-in deals.

OnePlus 12: Specification