Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / OnePlus Pad 3 debuts with Qualcomm SD 8 Elite, India launch confirmed

OnePlus Pad 3 debuts with Qualcomm SD 8 Elite, India launch confirmed

OnePlus said that Pad 3 will launch globally on June 5 in Europe and North America . Availability in India is planned for a later date, with details to be announced soon

OnePlus Pad 3 (Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus Pad 3 (Image: OnePlus)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Alongside the new compact flagship OnePlus 13s smartphone, the Chinese smartphone brand has launched the OnePlus Pad 3 tablet. Powered by the same flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the tablet features a 13.2-inch LCD display of 3.4K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The tablet also incorporates some of the new OnePlus AI tools such as the Translate app and comes with productivity-focused software features like Open Canvas for split screen multitasking.

OnePlus Pad 3: Availability and pricing

The OnePlus Pad 3 is offered in two colours: Storm Blue and Frosted Silver. It will be available in two variants:
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage
  • 16GB RAM + 512GB storage
OnePlus said that Pad 3 will launch globally on June 5 in Europe and North America. Availability in India is planned for a later date, with details to be announced soon. This article will be updated once India pricing and availability details are announced. 
 

OnePlus Pad 3: Details

The OnePlus Pad 3 features a sleek metal unibody design with a side profile of less than six mm. The tablet sports a 13.2-inch LCD display with adaptive refresh rate up to 144Hz. The display panel offers 3.4K resolution visuals and supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+ on supported content. The display is complimented by an eight speaker system that includes four woofers and four tweeters for an immersive experience.
 
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the tablet packs a 12,140mAh battery and supports 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging. Running on Android 15-based OxygenOS 15, the tablet offers several AI-powered features such as AI Writer and AI Summarize. Beyond proprietary AI features, the tablet also offers access to Google Gemini AI assistant and gesture-driven Circle to Search feature. The OnePlus Pad 3 also comes with Open Canvas, featuring new upgrades like a system-level drag and drop function and a new way of starting split-screen set-up. The feature allows users to set-up a split view with up to three apps at the same time. 

OnePlus Pad 3: Specification

  • Display: 13.2-inch LCD display, 3392x2400 (3.4k) resolution, 144 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 900nits brightness in HBM
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM: 12GB / 16GB
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB
  • Rear camera: 13MP
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Speakers: 8 Speakers (4 Woofers + 4 Tweeters)
  • Battery: 12,140mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired
  • OS: OxygenO 15 (based on Android 15)

More From This Section

Realme C73 5G and Realme Buds T200x

Realme C73 5G smartphone and Buds T200x earphones announced: Price, specs

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41

Fujifilm launches 'Instax Mini 41' analogue instant camera at Rs 13,999

Moto G56, Moto G86, Moto G86 Power

Motorola launches new Moto G-series phones with MediaTek chips: Check specs

Lava Bold Series

Lava Launches Bold series smartphones starting at Rs 5,999: Check Details

Logitech G Powerplay 2

Logitech launches Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad for mouse: How it works

Topics : OnePlus OnePlus in India Tablets Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaOneplus 13s ReviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon