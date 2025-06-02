OnePlus 13s launch on June 5: What to expect from upcoming compact flagship

OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus 13s smartphone in India on June 5. Joining the company’s flagship line-up, the 13s will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It is expected to be the most compact model in the series, featuring a 6.32-inch display. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has revealed several key specifications and features of the upcoming device, including its design, performance, and a suite of new artificial intelligence tools under the “OnePlus AI” banner.

OnePlus 13s: What to expect

Design and colours

According to images shared by OnePlus, the device will feature a flat metal frame with a vertically stacked dual-camera module on the rear. The smartphone will measure 8.15mm in thickness and weigh approximately 185g. Designed for comfortable one-handed use, it will feature curved 2.5D glass on both the front and rear panels to enhance ergonomics. It will be offered in three colour variants: Black Velvet, Pink Satin, and a Green Silk edition exclusive to India.

Processor and thermals ALSO READ: Microsoft continues to add more features to Notepad on Windows: What's new The OnePlus 13s will be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the same processor featured in the OnePlus 13. The company has confirmed that the device will incorporate one of the largest vapour chambers in its line-up, with a unique cooling layer integrated into the back panel. Plus Key and OnePlus AI In a notable change, the OnePlus 13s will replace the brand’s signature Alert Slider with a customisable “Plus Key”. This programmable button will allow users to assign a range of actions such as toggling sound profiles, launching the camera, and more. It will also serve as the entry point to the company’s AI feature suite. According to OnePlus, the Plus Key will grant access to AI Plus Mind, a feature that enables users to save on-screen content. It will analyse screen data and perform contextual actions, such as creating calendar events based on posters or images.

Other OnePlus AI features are listed below, but more on them will be announced on June 5: AI VoiceScribe

AI Call Assistant

AI Translation

AI Search

AI Reframe

AI Best Face 2.0 With regard to camera specifications, OnePlus has yet to confirm the rear camera configuration but has stated that the front-facing camera will include a 32MP sensor with Auto Focus (AF). ALSO READ: WWDC 2025: Apple could present major software updates with less focus on AI The company claims the OnePlus 13s will support up to 24 hours of WhatsApp call time and 16 hours of Instagram browsing on a single charge. For charging, it promises a full day’s power in just 30 minutes.