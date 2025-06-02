Home / Technology / Tech News / Microsoft continues to add more features to Notepad on Windows: What's new

Microsoft continues to add more features to Notepad on Windows: What's new

Soon, Notepad users will be able to apply formatting such as bold and italic text, insert hyperlinks, and work directly with Markdown syntax within the application

Microsoft Notepad (Image: Microsoft)
Microsoft Notepad (Image: Microsoft)
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 1:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Microsoft’s Notepad on Windows, long recognised for its simplicity and utility as a tool for removing text formatting, is now receiving a significant update that introduces new formatting capabilities. The update is currently being rolled out to testers in the Canary and Dev Channels of Windows 11. For the first time, Notepad users will be able to apply formatting such as bold and italic text, insert hyperlinks, and work directly with Markdown syntax within the application.

Microsoft Notepad: What’s new

As part of the update, a new formatting toolbar has been introduced at the top of the Notepad window, alongside the familiar File, Edit, and View options. This toolbar provides access to basic formatting tools including bold, italic, and hyperlink insertion. It also includes options for creating lists and adding headings, offering users greater control over the structure of their content.
 
In an official blog post, Microsoft explained the Markdown functionality, stating: “The experience supports Markdown-style input and files for users who prefer to work directly with the lightweight markup language. You can switch between formatted Markdown and Markdown syntax views in the view menu or by selecting the toggle button in the status bar at the bottom of the window.”
This represents a notable shift for Notepad, which has traditionally served as a default application for plain text editing and stripping out rich text formatting. With the addition of formatting tools, some users may question whether Notepad will retain its effectiveness in this original role.
 
Notepad remains commonly used for writing and editing plain text, and removing formatting remains straightforward. Users can clear all formatting either via the new toolbar at the top or by selecting the relevant option from the Edit menu within the application.
 
For those who prefer the traditional plain-text experience and do not find the lightweight formatting features useful, there is the option to disable them entirely. This can be done through the Notepad app’s settings by turning off the formatting support feature.
This latest update follows less than two weeks after Microsoft introduced an AI-powered capability designed to generate text based on user prompts. The newly launched “Write” tool allows users to produce content quickly from basic inputs. With the introduction of formatting features, Notepad is beginning to resemble a streamlined version of Microsoft WordPad, which was discontinued in 2023.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

WWDC 2025: Apple could present major software updates with less focus on AI

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge available with storage upgrade, no-cost EMI offers

Samsung's big bet: Perplexity AI could soon be everywhere on its devices

After WhatsApp, Meta may launch Instagram for Apple iPad: What to expect

WhatsApp will not work on older generation iPhone from June 1: Check models

Topics :MicrosoftMicrosoft applicationsWindows 11

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story