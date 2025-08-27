Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Thin and light frame, big capacity battery expected

While its display, RAM, and chipset may remain similar to last year’s model, Samsung is expected to enhance the overall experience with design refinements and improved battery endurance. As per the report, this year’s Fan Edition device could be one of the strongest entries in the series, combining familiar hardware with carefully considered improvements.

According to 9to5Google, the smartphone is expected to keep its 6.7-inch display of a 120Hz refresh rate while introducing slimmer bezels. The redesign may result in a thinner 7.4mm frame and a lighter weight of 190 grams, which is a noticeable reduction from last year’s 8mm thickness and 213 grams.

The camera setup could also remain consistent as last year, featuring a triple rear lens consisting of a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and 8MP 3x telephoto lens. However, the front-facing camera may get upgraded to 12MP from last year's 10MP.

One of the most notable changes is likely to be the larger 4,900mAh battery, an increase from the 4,700mAh capacity of its predecessor.

According to earlier reports, the smartphone is expected to come with a fullHD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on top for durability. Samsung may also use Armor Aluminum for the frame, providing a more premium feel and enhanced sturdiness.