Google Translate picks features from Duolingo to become your language coach

Google Translate expands capabilities with live translation for over 70 languages, including Hindi, and a customisable skill-based language practice feature, which is currently in beta phase

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 11:49 AM IST
Google Translate is evolving from just an application for translation to an AI-powered translator that does the job in real-time, and a customisable language teaching coach. Google has released a new update for the Translate app, which allows users to have a back-and-forth conversation in real time with audio and on-screen translations, and a language practice feature designed to help them meet their unique learning goals. In some way, this has positioned Google Translate as a direct rival to applications like Duolingo. 
 
The live translation feature is now available for users in India, the US, and Mexico, whereas the language coach feature will be rolled out this week in a beta version for Android and iOS users.

Live translation in Google Translate

Google has introduced real-time live conversation translation in its Translate app for Android and iOS. Users can select live translate within the app, choose their preferred languages, and begin speaking. The app provides both audio translations and on-screen transcripts, automatically detecting pauses, accents, and intonations to switch smoothly between speakers.
 
The capability is powered by Google’s speech recognition models, designed to isolate sounds in noisy settings such as airports or cafes, said Google. The feature supports more than 70 languages, including Arabic, French, Hindi, Korean, Spanish, and Tamil. 

Google Translate brings language coach

Google Translate has introduced a new language practice feature aimed at improving listening and speaking skills. The tool generates interactive, tailored exercises based on a user’s skill level and learning goals. Users can listen to conversations and tap words to build comprehension, or practice speaking with in-app guidance. Exercises adapt in real time and track daily progress.
 
The beta rollout is now available on Android and iOS for English speakers learning Spanish and French, and for Spanish, French, and Portuguese speakers learning English. According to Google, the feature was developed with input from language learning experts and is designed to support a range of skill levels, from beginners to advanced learners.
 
This is akin to what Duolingo offers to its consumers. It offers a customised language practice program with which users can learn foreign languages like French and Spanish. With this update, Google stands as a direct competitor to Duolingo.

Topics :GoogleArtificial intelligenceGoogle TranslateTechnology

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

