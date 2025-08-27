Nano Banana: Google powers Gemini app with enhanced image generation model

Gemini 2.5 Flash What’s new
- Character consistency: Ensures that people, pets, or objects look the same across multiple images or edits, useful for storytelling, product visuals, or brand assets.
- Prompt-based editing: Allows natural language commands for specific edits such as changing backgrounds, removing objects, or altering poses.
- Native world knowledge: Uses Gemini’s broader understanding to interpret diagrams, answer questions, or follow complex editing instructions.
- Multi-image fusion: Supports combining multiple input images, letting users place objects into scenes or restyle environments with new textures and colors.
Nano Banana image editing model is now in Gemini app
- Maintain likeness across edits: Keep the same look for people, pets, or objects while applying changes like new outfits or hairstyles.
- Blend multiple photos: Merge different photos into a single scene, such as combining portraits of people and pets.
- Apply multi-turn edits: Make step-by-step changes to an image, including adding furniture to a room or altering specific parts while preserving others.
- Mix designs and styles: Transfer the colour, pattern, or texture from one image onto objects in another.
For developers and enterprises
Pricing
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app